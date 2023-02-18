Together with RISMedia, Dermot Buffini, CEO of Buffini & Company, will unpack the lessons that have guided Nick Bailey, president and CEO of RE/MAX LLC. This webinar will be moderated by RISMedia’s founder, president and CEO John Featherston—make sure you join thousands of your peers and register for your free (virtual) seat!



WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Moderator: John Featherston is the founder, president and CEO of RISMedia, now celebrating its 43rd year. Since 1980, RISMedia, the leader in real estate information, has been servicing more than 500,000 of the residential real estate industry’s most productive and successful agents, brokers and related service professionals. RISMedia provides the industry with news, trends and business development strategies.

Dermot Buffini has challenged and transformed what it means to be an effective chief executive officer. As CEO, Buffini leads Buffini & Company, ensuring each team member has the tools to help clients win in business and life. Before becoming CEO, Buffini was involved with events, training, coaching, corporate relationships and business development.

Nick Bailey, president and CEO of RE/MAX, LLC, leads all aspects of the RE/MAX brand and business globally. He drives the growth of the worldwide network and oversees the development and delivery of RE/MAX, LLC support services to franchisees and affiliates. Bailey sets the vision for the brand and leads the alignment of resources throughout the RE/MAX, LLC operation, prioritizing innovation and modernization in virtually every area. He also addresses the membership, leads a staff in the U.S. and Canada, and represents the brand through frequent media interviews and industry events.