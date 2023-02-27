Curbio, Inc., has announced the launch of its new mobile app, allowing real estate agents to get instant estimates for pre-listing projects and inspection repair findings for current and prospective clients.

According to the company, Curbio’s new mobile app is the first of its kind, providing a level of speed, convenience and transparency that has not been seen in the home improvement industry. At the touch of a button, REALTORS® can generate an immediate price and ROI estimate for repairs, updates and renovations that they can use as another tool in their belt to help them win listings, Curbio said.

In the app, agents enter their client’s home address, square footage and number of stories. From there, they are able to choose which home improvement projects they are interested in to boost the listing price and sell faster. Projects are divided into the following categories: kitchen, bathroom, flooring, paint, interior and exterior. Once projects are selected, agents will immediately view the estimated cost of improvements along with the projected ROI, Curbio stated. From the app, agents can share the estimate with their clients or even request a proposal from Curbio. It all happens immediately from the agent’s mobile device, a release noted.

Curbio said agents will be able to use the data generated by the app to make an informed recommendation to their sellers about pre-listing and pre-sale home improvements. The price estimate and ROI data displayed in the app has been compiled based on Curbio’s thousands of completed projects. The information generated is customized based on market, project size and project type. The Curbio mobile app is the first and only app within the home improvement space to generate accurate pricing and ROI estimates based on actual completed project data, they said.

Since each local housing market is unique, Curbio will help agents determine the right projects for sellers–carefully considering the specific home and location–to generate the highest ROI. One Orlando REALTOR® realized Curbio could help tackle smart updates throughout her listing to make the home stand out and net the sellers a much larger profit, Curbio said. The home was initially valued at $1,250,000. After nearly $90,000 worth of improvements, including painting, full bathroom renovations, pool maintenance and more, the home sold for $1,960,000; a $620,000 ROI in a $90,000 investment.

“In this increasingly competitive housing market, agents need to stand out to win listings. Our new mobile app will give agents the competitive edge they need,” said Olivia Mariani, chief marketing officer at Curbio. “Agents know that home improvement is a key part of all home transactions, but there are lots of barriers that result in the homeowner opting to sell as-is, leaving money on the table. Being able to walk into a listing appointment with an estimate for pre-listing home improvements and an estimated ROI–and offer a pay-at-closing solution to get the work done–will be a game-changer for agents. Now, they can instantly show their clients–and justify with data–why they’re the one to work with to sell their home for the highest possible price with strategic updates or repairs.”

In addition to pre-listing estimates, the Curbio mobile app also offers estimates on repairs that come up during inspections. This new inspection repair tool helps both listing and buying agents streamline the closing process, Curbio says. Agents can now upload an inspection report right to the app and Curbio will provide a same-day, no-obligation estimate on the repairs noted in the report.

Thousands of real estate agents have leveraged Curbio to help their clients’ homes sell quickly and for top dollar, they said. In addition to the mobile app, Curbio has a full slate of resources for real estate agents, including a marketing toolkit that helps agents win 24% more listings. The toolkit includes customizable listing slides, social media templates, social media posts, print materials and more.

Curbio’s new mobile app is free to download and available for both Android and iPhone users through Google Play and the App Store.

Click here for downloadable images of Curbio’s new app.

To learn more about Curbio, visit www.curbio.com.