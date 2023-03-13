It is really no secret. Real estate sales is a contact sport, one in which you need to be face-to-face with potential buyers and sellers every day. Yet, most agents do not have a systematic, effective follow-up plan to convert potential leads into listings, sales and ultimately, income.

The fortune is in the follow-up and you are missing opportunities when you don’t properly communicate and connect with these potential new clients. I always say, “Opportunities aren’t lost, they go to somebody else.” And well, 80% of sales are made after the fifth contact has been made, and 48% of agents give up after the first call.

Realize there is a ‘sales process’–meet people where they are and build a relationship with them first. The sale will follow. Not every potential buyer or seller is ready to buy or list right now, and that’s okay. You need business three, six, 12 and 18-months from now. Building relationships and adding exceptional and radically different value will be your key to success. But it takes time, and it requires an easy to implement follow-up plan for success.

The term ‘Always Be Closing” rings true; however there are multiple levels of ‘closing’ a lead. When we convert the contact into a lead, it becomes a lead; then we convert that lead into a client. Then we convert that new client into an appointment and then and only then can we convert that appointment into a listing or a sale.

Here are 5 wildly proven strategies to help you create your effective and successful follow-up plan to convert the leads you have in your pipeline.

Ask more questions and lead the conversation. The best way to qualify any potential buyer or seller is to ask them a lot of good questions. Direct the questioning towards how you can best help them and solve their objectives. Asking them, “Where do you want to live and when do you want to be there?” is a great and easy way to learn both where they are interested in living but also their timeline. Asking better questions will keep you in the driver’s seat allowing you to get their answer and then ask then next follow-up question. Add more value during your conversations. If you add tremendous value that is both different from your competitors and it creates a better experience for your potential client, you will win at adding value to convert more leads into clients and newer client leads into appointments. Taking a conversation from a seller thinking they want to move in 6-12 months to securing a listing appointment this week is where ‘adding value’ comes in. You can add real value to a conversation by saying, “I understand you are initially thinking of moving within 6-12 months; however, it may be in your best financial interest to move sooner, here’s why…” OR, “I add a lot of value at the front end of the process and can save you a lot of time and money before you get your home ready to take to market.” By also saying that you are not coming to list their home this week (you will list it eventually, though) you are giving them valuable service and working on their timeline. It works every time. Focus on a weekly listing appointment goal. Appointments and conversations make sales happen. This is a known fact. So you must fill your weekly schedule with appointments. Preferably focusing on listing appointments, you will be on your way to converting more leads into listings and income. Set your intention to obtain 4 listing appointments a week and then do whatever it takes to achieve the goal. When you reach your goal, make 10 more calls. Why not, your enthusiasm and confidence are high and you’re winning! Success if yours for the making. Let’s be extremely intentional about achieving the number of listing appointments and then wildly fanatic about making sure you get them. This is the difference between average and meteoric sales results. Your mindset of intentionality making sure you are speaking to 4-plus seller leads a week will result in more opportunities on your GoldMine Pipeline™ and a higher conversion of listings taken per month which will lead to more sales and income. It takes 5 contacts. There are coaches and coaching companies that say if a lead ghosts you after 3 times, ditch them and find another lead. This is not my strategy at all. In fact, it takes 5 contacts to convert a lead. Yes, your top A-level clients (buying or selling in the next 60 days), they will buy and sell faster. They are more motivated. But you want and need the B- and C-level leads–they are the “gold” in my GoldMine Pipeline™ strategy. Build your GoldMine Pipeline™ of leads. Most of your leads are not going to be A-level leads, meaning they are ready to buy this month or next. That’s okay. In fact, you want a mix of A-, B- and C-level clients–those with purchasing or selling timelines ranging from now to two years from now. They will buy or sell eventually, and you will be the agent who maximizes that lead. It’s quite simple. Your number-one priority each week is to add more people to your pipeline and then convert those opportunities into weekly appointments. Follow up with people for as long as it takes. A ‘not right now’ isn’t a ‘no;’ it’s just not right now. I followed up with an open house lead for 11 months. I didn’t show them houses for 11 months. I followed up and called them twice a month for 11 months. In the eleventh month, they called me, and they said, “Sherri Johnson, we know 12 REALTOR®s and we would like you to sell our home and help us buy a new one. You were the only person to ever follow up with us so effectively and we know this is the kind of agent we want to be our listing agent.” They ended up listing and buying with me and then within 18 months, they bought and sold again.

