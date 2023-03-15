Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has announced that Weichert, Realtors® – The Ortega Group in Lancaster, Pennsylvania has joined its national franchise system.

The company is owned and operated by Luis Ortega, a successful real estate broker and investor who has nearly 20 years of experience in the industry. Weichert, Realtors® – The Ortega Group is the 11th Weichert® franchised office in the state of Pennsylvania, the company noted.

“We’re thrilled to join the Weichert family and bring the brand back to Lancaster,” said Ortega. “When looking at franchising opportunities, we realized Weichert has exactly what we need to build and sustain a successful brokerage. The tools, support, training, and leadership give real value to our agents, which will help them offer exceptional service and grow their business.”

As part of the Weichert franchise network, Ortega and his team have access to in-depth training programs, the latest technology, and the most powerful sales and marketing tools in the industry to help provide their clients with the best possible real estate service, the company stated.

According to a release, Ortega began his real estate career back in 2003 as an investor and became a licensed agent in 2005. He spent time with a few competing brokerages in the Lancaster area before earning the role as Vice President of Realty and Pennsylvania Broker of Record for Home 365 (formerly known as SlateHouse), a national property management and realty brand.

Ortega has held multiple leadership roles within local real estate organizations, serving as a board member of SoWe and chairman of the organization’s Housing and Economic Opportunity Committee. In his role, Ortega helps advocate for good and affordable housing, economic development, and neighborhood revitalization.

Ortega is of Puerto Rican descent and has strong ties with the Latino community. He’s fluent in both English and Spanish, the release noted.

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. President Bill Scavone was pleased to welcome the newest affiliate. “I am thrilled to welcome our new friends at Weichert, Realtors® – The Ortega Group and their clients to the Weichert family. Their leadership team shares our client-first philosophy and has a reputation for great customer service.”

For more information about franchise opportunities, visit WeichertFranchise.com.