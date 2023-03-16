Milestones Labs, a homeowner portal that helps consumers manage their home purchase, move, home sale and access mortgage services for their home, has announced that RE/MAX Results in Minnesota and Wisconsin will be implementing their platform for helping clients manage their properties.

“Customer for life, homeownership, and home maintenance portals have been buzzwords in real estate for years,” says Brenda Tushaus, CEO of RE/MAX Results. “Milestones is the first company to get it right with the features and functionality that will truly drive value to our client though our sales executives, mortgage executives, and title executives.”

According to a release, Milestones combines the client engagement efforts of real estate professionals, mortgage loan officers and title representatives in a dashboard that supports the entire experience of homeownership. This includes functionality hubs for monitoring home value, searching for property, managing transactions, moving, and most importantly, managing the maintenance that homes require.

“It has the potential to integrate with most of our tech stack,” says Nicole Biczkowski, director, product strategy and launch at RE/MAX Results. “What we felt like an unattainable consumer experience is finally here.”

With this launch, the company says RE/MAX Results is among the first brokerage firms in the nation to deliver a comprehensive solution to customer portals that collapses multiple disparate software applications into one. “Our sales executives are our customers,” says Tushaus, “and we deliver tools like Homebot, Tribus websites and CRM, Skyslope, and many more great products. Unfortunately, this creates a disjointed experience for customers. Milestones consolidates all of those services into one place and makes some of those services redundant.”

Homeowners are only going to need one portal or “hub” to manage their home, just like consumers need only one to manage their health, the company stated. This, along with Zillow’s planned “super app”, designed to steal the consumer’s eyes away from the REALTOR® or loan officer, is causing the increase in demand for companies to get Milestones implemented for their agents and loan officers quickly.

Tushaus says, “With Milestones, we believe that the performance of our sales executives will lift productivity even higher by delighting clients with an experience that nobody imagined was possible.”

For more information, visit https://milestones.ai/.