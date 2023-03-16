Realty ONE Group announces the release of its ONE Cares 2022 Impact Report, detailing what the Las Vegas-based international franchisor and its more than 18,000 affiliates worldwide gave of its time and money to diverse organizations through its ONE Cares, 501(c)3 nonprofit arm.



According to the firm, while the report doesn’t capture the entirety of the brand’s giving, it does show that Realty ONE Group logged more than 1,200 volunteer hours and impacted more than 200,000 lives, donating nearly $200,000.

“We can’t just look at the challenges in our own market–our world is so much bigger than that–because giving back is at the core of who we are,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group. “I’m so grateful that our real estate pros care so much about making an impact and that they live it every day.”

Community is one of the franchisors’ “6C” core values, along with Commission, “COOLTURE,” Care, Connect and Coaching. Realty ONE Group encourages its professionals to get involved at a local level but also, ONE Cares made sizable donations last year to One Girl Can, ONE Tree Planted and Mobile Loaves & Fishes and the network collected hundreds of thousands of toys in cheer boxes for kids displaced by the war in Ukraine.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com.