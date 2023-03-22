In February, RISMedia named more than 300 real estate professionals as 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers. Each of these individuals—separated into six categories—was either nominated by you, the RISMedia reader or chosen by our editors.\

RISMedia Newsmakers also made newsworthy contributions within their own communities or the industry as a whole and have dedicated their lives to improving the real estate process. Here, we highlight eight of the many honorees who were chosen as Newsmakers in the Influencers category:

Burton Alicando, Media Relations Director and Product Specialist, PropStream

As a data-focused thought leader in the real estate industry, Burton Alicando strives to understand the various use-cases of real estate professionals and demonstrates how big data can be applied to their business model to excel. Through his dedication to helping customers understand PropStream, he is an indispensable part of the organization, bringing color and knowledge to the training and onboarding process.

“I find great joy in connecting with people, helping and seeing them succeed in the real estate industry, and especially, seeing how our customers use PropStream and how it benefits them,” says Alicando.

In 2022, Alicando was the face of PropStream, known as the go-to man for helping real estate agents, investors and other industry professionals reach their goals. Always looking for ways to connect with customers, he developed hundreds of videos, podcasts and social posts to keep the company at the forefront of their customers’ minds. He is always looking to apply the latest industry changes into best practices allowing our customers to excel in real estate.

Sherri Johnson, CEO, Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting

2022 was quite the year for Sherri Johnson and her coaching & consulting company. From expanding certain areas of her business to launching exclusive educational services, she continues to provide added value to the industry.

“My passion is to help people reach their fullest potential and make a huge difference in their lives financially and personally,” says Johnson. “I am extremely rewarded by the success of my clients whether they are individual agents, team leaders, managers, executives or broker owners.”

Johnson launched her podcast, YouROCK!, which gained immediate traction to become one of the top podcasts across the industry. She also created an exclusive online Learning Management Solution (LMS), Sherry Johnson Academy. The 24/7 accessible platform includes numerous courses, instructional videos and team coaching session playbacks, and serves as a turnkey solution for brokerages as an onboarding, training and coaching solution. Johnson’s revolutionary technology in coaching delivers content to catapult any agent, team or brokerage to their real estate business goals.

Connie Mahan, Broker/Owner, Connie Mahan Real Estate Group

Last year, Connie Mahan, broker/owner of Connie Mahan Real Estate Group, organized several programs and events to support her community. She received the United Way’s 2022 Hometown Hero award for Sumter County.

Mahan was elected a board member of the local association and was appointed area director for the Residential Real Estate Council and a member of the National Association of REALTORS®’ Leading Edge Advisory Board. She prioritizes educating herself and her agents and keeping her finger on the pulse of the local community. Mahan believes a quality leader can breed a quality team that can change a community.

Mahan says she is proud of “being able to make an impact in my community through financial means, education, leadership, support, making connections… all the ways. And being of service to my agents to help them be the absolute best they can be.”

Rei Mesa, President and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty

Rei Mesa led Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty to growth throughout 2022. During the year, the firm not only acquired three new companies, two of which were in the untapped markets of Ocala and Sanibel, but also a title company based out of Crystal River, yet another new market for the firm.

Awards for the company’s efforts included the Aires Relocation “Circle of Excellence” Award, and the 2022 BEST Outbound Referral Percentage company in HomeServices of America.

“The most rewarding part of my career is having the opportunity to work with such an incredible, outstanding and diverse group of people,” says Mesa. “We have some of the best and most committed professionals in the industry within every level of our organization—sales professionals, support, core services, leadership and executive team members. It stems from our four core pillars within Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices: trust, integrity, strength and longevity.”

Michael Miedler, President and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC

With a flurry of new affiliates in hot markets, such as New York City, Montana, Utah, Louisiana, California and Denver, 2022 was a highly productive year for Century 21 Real Estate LLC President & CEO Mike Miedler. It’s no surprise given Miedler’s commitment to zeroing in on the needs of brokers. In July of 2022, Miedler invited RISMedia President & CEO John Featherston to moderate a filmed roundtable discussion with four dynamic CENTURY 21 brokers from key regions of the country.

The filming also included a one-on-one between Miedler and Featherston where Miedler outlined what it takes to succeed in today’s shifting environment. “I think an evolving market is a good thing and it will position our brand and our CENTURY 21 professionals for more success because of that hands-on coaching, training and education we bring to the table,” he said during the interview. See both segments on the CENTURY 21 YouTube channel.

Nydia Pino, Broker/Owner, Realty ONE Group Innovation



In 2022, Nydia Pino, broker/owner of Realty ONE Group Innovation, opened her third office, which focuses on commercial and luxury sales. She has expanded her firm to a total of 125 agents and is working on establishing a local National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals chapter.

Pino serves both English- and Spanish-speaking clients in South Florida. She uses state-of-the-art coaching, training, and technology tools to share her experiences in various aspects of the real estate industry and help other agents succeed.

“The most rewarding part of my career is contributing value to the overall success of my agents,” Pino says. “I enjoy mentoring, coaching, and sharing my experience and knowledge with others to help them grow, both personally and professionally.”

Robert Rahmanian, Co-Founder/Principal, REAL New York

Robert Rahmanian brings a fresh perspective to REAL New York’s strategy, helping landlords optimize their real estate and providing the tools his agents need in finding their clients the perfect space. He ensures that his company provides authenticity, transparency and a client-centered approach to business.

“I enjoy helping my clients maximize their greatest assets, whether that be our agents that are looking to be the best salespeople in the business, or our landlords that are navigating the wild wild world of NYC Real Estate,” says Rahmanian. “I take great pleasure and have immense passion for matching our landlords with exceptional real estate advisors to build a rewarding eco-system for all parties involved.”

In addition to bringing on a new COO in 2022, Rahmanian led his company’s sales to increase over 20% and successfully sold out of a record-breaking new development, even amid a shifting market.

REAL New York has also launched several new development rental buildings and is currently working on the pre-development of 400-plus units across Manhattan.

Kathleen Wilks, Chief Marketing Officer, The Long & Foster Companies

As CMO of The Long & Foster Companies, Kathleen Wilks heads marketing, branding, communications and advertising across the enterprise, including its real estate and other businesses. She has guided Long & Foster’s position as a preeminent East Coast real estate brand.

In 2022, Long & Foster joined the ranks of Forbes Global Properties, and Wilks publicized this development to the firm’s 9,000-plus agents, explaining the value of the connection and how to leverage it in building their businesses. She also worked to enhance communications across the organization via new channels and platforms, tapping into company leadership and industry experts to produce valuable content. Wilks also helped advance the firm’s award-winning magazine, Luxury Homes, and grew social media engagement significantly. She also developed a new video partnership for agents to promote themselves to clients.

“Being the brand leader of each of our seven companies, it’s rewarding to bring them all together, providing one-stop-shopping for clients and convenience for the agent,” says Wilks.