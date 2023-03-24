From icy roads to unexpected storms, winter can come with its share of hazards. Unfortunately, your home can also suffer from winter hazards. Thankfully, a little pre-planning and some attentive maintenance can make sure that you don’t experience these winter hazards at your property.

Clogged Gutters

Winter winds and storms can send debris flying that can clog your gutters and downspouts. without proper care and maintenance, these issues can cause water to pool at your home’s foundation which can result in costly damage to your home. Quickly cleaning out your gutters whenever you notice they may have debris can keep your home and its best shape.

Burst Pipes

A burst pipe can be a costly issue to resolve. Water damage is a very expensive issue to mitigate and this is especially true if the water is not noticed quickly. Thankfully, this issue can be easily prevented by wrapping and insulating your pipes in the winter seasons. this will prevent your pipes from freezing and will prevent a burst pipe.

Icy Stairwells

Tripping hazards can get very common when winter storms create slippery conditions. If you have any stairwells that could be prone to ice buildup, be sure that you take preventative steps to keep everyone in your home and visiting your home safe. text her adhesives can be installed on your steps to ensure better traction, and salts and other products can be helpful to remove any ice from your walkways.

Heating Hazards

Cold winter weather means homeowners are trying to keep warm, unfortunately now is a common time for heating hazards to occur. If you have a space heater, be sure that it is utilized properly to prevent a fire hazard. Place your heater at least 3 ft away from anything flammable and make sure that your space heater is on a solid surface. Moreover, do not plug it into an extension cord so that you do not risk overloading an outlet.

Chimney Fires

Homeowners who fail to properly clean out their chimneys can be met with unpleasant and dangerous situations. Debris can accumulate within your chimney as well as soot, both of these things can result in chimney fires which can be very hazardous to your home and its occupants. Before utilizing your fireplace each year, be sure to have it inspected properly.