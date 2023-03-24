As prices increase, there’s no doubt many are looking for new ways to save. From subscriptions to monthly electric and water, there seems to be no end to the bills that pile up each month. If you are hoping to save money on your monthly bills, these ideas can help.

Ask for New Client Pricing

For subscriptions like internet service, cell phone service and other similar monthly bills, new clients tend to get the best deals. However, many providers will offer new client discounts to long-term customers to ensure your customer satisfaction. It’s certainly worth calling your service providers to see what might be available.

Vet Your Subscriptions List

With all of the subscription options out there today, there are likely a few that you don’t utilize often but are still paying a monthly fee to continue. Now is an excellent time to go through your monthly budget and trim unnecessary subscriptions.

Fix Leaks

No one likes constantly hearing a dripping faucet, but it may be costing you more than your sanity. Even small leaks can result in a lot more water usage over time than you might expect. If you live in an area where water is expensive due to drought, you may find significant savings by simply fixing a few leaks throughout your house.

Switch to Eco-Friendly Appliances

Eco-friendly appliances have the added benefit of making your monthly bills a lot cheaper. Low-flow shower heads, energy-efficient kitchen appliances and even modern toilets and faucets can all be excellent upgrades that will result in monthly savings for you as a homeowner.

Buy Groceries in Bulk

We all know that buying in both can result in savings, but not everyone has a large family and has the pantry space to store extra foods. Team up with a friend and split bulk items to enjoy the savings without all of the space requirements.

Shut Off Electronics When Not in Use

Shutting off electronics is an easy task that everyone in your household can participate in. Making sure that lights and electronics are off when it’s time for bed or to leave the house can result in significant savings on your electricity bill. If you find that your family has a hard time remembering, installing smart lights or smart outlets can be a helpful way to ensure that everything gets turned off with a simple command.