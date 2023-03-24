Beginning a fitness routine, or trying to enhance one you already have, can be a challenge. With so few hours in the day to dedicate to your fitness goals, it’s tempting to use business as an excuse to abandon fitness goals entirely. Thankfully, a little extra movement can go a long way to ensuring a healthier and longer life. These ideas can help you easily incorporate a little extra fitness into your busy routine, one step at a time.

Walk to Work or School

Whether you’re dropping kids off at school or just getting to work on time, consider adding a short walk into your day. Remember that walking to work or school doesn’t have to be all-or-nothing, a small walk is better than no walk! If you live too far away for a walk to be a practical mode of transportation, consider parking a block or two away, or using public transportation part of the way to your destination. If you live close to your children’s school, consider walking to drop them off and then taking a car or bus to your work. Creative solutions can ensure everyone’s moving a little more each day.

Have Active Meetings

Most one-on-one meetings can be conducted via phone or outside of a conference room. Consider taking your meetings to the next level by asking your office mates if they would be comfortable going on a short walk during your chat. This can have the added bonus of getting creative juices flowing by breaking up your day and scenery, allowing you and your teammates to find more outside-the-box solutions to any projects you need to tackle.

Wake Up Early for a Workout

A morning workout doesn’t have to be grueling and last for hours. Even adding a quick 5 minutes of stretching and exercise to your morning can get your body feeling its best and help you face the day with more energy. Have extra time throughout your day? Already knowing a few 5 minute workout routines can be a great way to get additional movement in your day whenever you have the bandwidth.

Try a New Weekend Activity

Hiking, fitness classes, yoga and pickup games of sports can all be joined with relatively little commitment for busy schedules. Plan to do one fitness-inspired activity each weekend to truly get your body moving. This can be a great opportunity to try out new things, or find a tried-and-true activity that your whole family can enjoy.