ERA Real Estate has announced its 2022 ERA® Circle of Success Award recipients, recognizing affiliated brokerages and agents for their outstanding accomplishments, commitment to service and professional triumphs. The announcement came during last week’s Fuel 2023 annual conference, held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Winners are:

ERA® Gene Francis Memorial Award for Top All-Around Company – ERA Doty Real Estate (Jonesboro, Ark.) and ERA TEAM Real Estate (Conway, Arkansas)

ERA® Circle of Light Award for Community Leadership – ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. (Newburgh, Indiana)

ERA® Unity Award for Cultivating an Inclusive Community – ERA Live Moore (Charlotte, North Carolina)

ERA® Marketing Excellence Award – Company – ERA Live Moore (Charlotte, North Carolina)

ERA® Marketing Excellence Award – Agent/Team – Rashawn Webb-Locke, American Real Estate ERA Powered (Lufkin, Texas)

ERA® Jim Jackson Memorial Award – 1st in Service® Category 1 (500 or more transactions) – ERA Sunrise Realty (Canton, Georgia)

ERA® Jim Jackson Memorial Award – 1st in Service® Category 2 (100-499 transactions) – ERA Landmark Real Estate (Bozeman, Montana)

Jim Jackson Memorial Award – 1st in Service® Sales Associate – Zackery Bobo, ERA Sunrise Realty (Canton, Georgia)

ERA® Jim Jackson Memorial Award – 1st in Service® Team – Domenech Group, ERA American Real Estate (Shalimar, Florida)

ERA® Brenda W. Casserly Memorial Award for Top All-Around Sales Associate – Stephannie Wilson, Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services ERA Powered (New Albany, Indiana)

ERA® Top All-Around Team – The Stiller Group, Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services ERA Powered (Louisville, Kentucky)

ERA® Rookie of the Year – Joella Comstock, Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services ERA Powered (Louisville, Kentucky)

ERA Real Estate Distinctive PropertiesSM Sapphire Award – Sue Frye, ERA Landmark Real Estate (Bozeman, Montana)

ERA® Office Coordinator of the Year – Cori Zaring, Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services ERA Powered (Louisville, Kentucky)

“We are extremely proud of our ERA affiliated companies and agents who have exceeded their goals and achieved immense success in 2022,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “At ERA Real Estate, our top priority is to provide our ERA affiliates with game-changing technology, resources, tools and programs that will help them take their businesses to the next level. We are so proud to celebrate our 2022 ERA Circle of Success winners and look forward to seeing their continued dedication to excellence in the years to come.”



For more information, visit https://www.era.com/.