In today’s fast-paced real estate environment, lead generation is crucial for any agent’s success. With the right approach and strategy from their broker, agents can stay ahead of the competition and achieve their sales goals in a dynamic market. In RISMedia’s next webinar, panelists will provide valuable insights and tactics for brokers to pass on to their agents to attract and convert more leads into customers for life.

When: Wed., Apr. 19 – 11:00 AM PT | 12:00 PM MT | 1:00 PM CT | 2:00 PM ET

Speakers:

Moderator: Jose Perez has been a student of the real estate industry for more than three decades, taking on a variety of roles from franchise salesperson to senior vice president of Franchise Sales for Realogy, as well as successfully running his own consulting firm for 11 years. Perez brings his extensive, in-depth real estate knowledge to homegenius, where he focuses his attention on leveraging the power of the Radian business segment to provide unique value to real estate agents, teams, brokerages and consumers.

Johnathan Lickstein serves as the chief operating officer for LoKation Real Estate, as well as a broker, mentor and certified instructor. He brings a passion to helping other REALTORS® with his expertise from advancing technologies and social media understanding to professional standards and the code of ethics doing business in today’s digital marketplace. Lickstein is recognized by NAR as one of the Top 50 brokers in the nation.

Vince Leisey, CEO/inspirational speaker, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate, leads an organization that is on the cutting edge of a shifting real estate industry. He encourages a culture that attracts all generations and has pioneered a “mega office” that people want to spend time in. Leisey is the founder and host of Explosion Real Estate Conference, a conference of 200 top-producing agents and brokers from around the country. His Village Pointe Office consistently ranks as the number-one office for units in North America for all brands and companies.

Sarah Smith is the senior marketing manager of Enterprise Partnerships at Curbio, a general contractor partnering with real estate agents to boost the value of every real estate listing with cost-deferred updates. She implements the strategy and content creation that drive engagement and adoption of Curbio services for brokers and agents at Curbio’s largest partner accounts.