The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) announced that they have joined together with several other housing organizations to support the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) proposed Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) rule.

NAR stated that joining them in their support are The National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB), the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA), and the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance (the Alliance).

HUD’s proposed AFFH rule will provide guidance and tools for cities and states that receive HUD funding to find local solutions to reverse segregated housing patterns, according to a release. The rule improves upon HUD’s 2015 AFFH rule, providing for more robust community engagement, streamlining processes for funding recipients, and providing greater transparency. The proposed rule also places a new emphasis on expanding homeownership opportunities.

HUD stated that the regulation is designed to implement the Fair Housing Act’s directive that HUD and its funding recipients take action to overcome patterns of segregation and foster inclusive communities free from discrimination. April traditionally commemorates the Fair Housing Act’s passage in April 1968.

The trade groups supported the first AFFH rule in 2015, according to a release. NAR is marking the 55th Anniversary of the signing of the landmark law with a month of action on Fair Housing, which is one of NAR’s top three advocacy priorities. All of the real estate groups encourage public and private policy that brings more Americans closer to homeownership, including updating credit scoring models, expanding down-payment assistance and special purpose credit programs, as well as strong fair housing and fair lending enforcement. The groups all provide research to help educate policymakers and the public about the challenges underrepresented homebuyers face, such as NAR’s A Snapshot of Race and Home Buying in America, NAREB’s State of Housing in Black America, NAHREP’s State of Hispanic Homeownership, AREAA’s State of Asia America, and the Alliance’s Discrimination and its Impact on the LGBTQ+ Community: Real Estate Professionals and Consumers.

Leaders of the organizations had this to say:

“NAR advocates tirelessly for policies that help close homeownership gaps and increase access to affordable homeownership for every American. REALTORS® are champions for diverse, inclusive communities where everyone can thrive. By prioritizing robust community engagement, HUD can support communities as they find local solutions to local fair housing issues.” -Kenny Parcell, 2023 NAR President

“The Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing rule is a critical tool for addressing the segregated neighborhoods that continue to exist, despite the enactment of the Fair Housing Act 55 years ago. This rule can ensure that state and local jurisdictions that receive federal housing funds incorporate fair housing policies in their communities. It provides a much-needed government push to address segregated housing patterns and promote diverse communities. The federal government needs this leverage to pursue more equitable communities and help close the racial wealth gap.” -Lydia Pope, President of NAREB

“NAHREP supports HUD’s proposed AFFH rule because it reflects a deliberate, whole-of-government approach to the problems of housing affordability and homeownership access for Latinos and other hard-working, and creditworthy residents. We hope that the AFFH rulemaking revival results in better city planning that gives rise to policies that respect the overwhelming desire for homeownership for a greater number of Americans.” -Nuria Rivera, 2023 NAHREP President

“When it comes to housing, AREAA has always fought for a seat at the table for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders. We have been and will be the leading voice for AANHPI real estate. We commend HUD for making progress on their commitment to advance housing equity and eliminate discrimination.” -Kurt Nishimura, AREAA’s 2023 National President

“LGBTQ+ homeownership rates remain low and discrimination is an obvious barrier as sexual orientation and gender identity are not explicitly protected classes under the 1968 Fair Housing Act. The LGBTQ+ community is comprised of people from every race, creed and color and we are united with our friends at AREAA, NAHREP, NAREB and NAR in applauding HUD for their work.” -Erin Morrison, National President and Chair of the Board for the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance

