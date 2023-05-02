Jack Conway has been awarded the Website Quality Certification (WQC) from Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®. The certification was presented in recognition of excellence in website design, content and functionality.

Jack Conway’s website (jackconway.com) received high marks in a variety of critical areas relating to website performance, including usability, design, content, interactivity, customer service and mobile responsiveness. The evaluation was conducted by Virtual Results, LLC, a real estate internet and social marketing firm selected by Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® to review the websites of participating members.

The specific measurements for the WQC are updated each year to reflect the most current online marketing strategies and consumer preferences. Companies must be recertified every two years to maintain the certification.

“We are pleased to recognize the 94 companies that earned the WQC this year,” said Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® President/CEO Paul Boomsma. “These firms offer consumers valuable resources relating to home buying and selling through well-designed websites with current housing information. They also provide a unique level of local market insights and the first-hand community information that only local market leaders can deliver.”

For more information, visit https://www.jackconway.com/.