NAR PULSE—Market Trends and housing stats are now available on the RPR Mobile™ app, so you can stay up-to-date when you’re on the go.

Eleven Disasters Already Funded – We Need Your Help!

Rally behind the REALTORS® Relief Foundation and help RRF get in front of disaster relief. RRF has already funded 11 disasters in 2023, totaling nearly $3 million. You can help by simply stopping by the RRF booth at RLM and making a gift. Then wear your flashing REALTOR light to show your support at RLM. 100% of your gift will go directly to victims of disasters. You can also make your gift by texting TEAM RRF to 71777. Become a hero for hope today!

Is Your Firm Meeting the Demand for Green Homes?

Did you know the demand for green homes has grown rapidly in recent years? Today’s buyers evaluate quality, comfort, costs, and health when purchasing a property. Access HomePerformanceCounts.info for resources that prepare your agents to answer clients’ questions about energy-efficient homes. Learn more.