UtahRealEstate.com (URE) and the New Mexico Multiple Listing Service (NMMLS) have announced a partnership. The partnership will provide increased referral potential between brokers and agents in New Mexico and Utah, the companies stated. URE services nearly 20,000 real estate professionals while NMMLS is the only MLS in New Mexico to offer statewide listing data.

As part of the agreement, URE and NMMLS will share data with one another, enabling brokers and agents in Utah to see listings spanning the state of New Mexico, including areas like Santa Fe and Albuquerque. These New Mexico listings will also receive the added benefit of being marketed and promoted on one of the most trafficked industry websites, UtahRealEstate.com, which receives over 8 million unique visitors each year.

NMMLS will be able to showcase Utah listings on their website while NMMLS members will eventually have access to the many MLS software tools and services provided by URE. The exposure of listings on both websites will help listing agents in these states receive more leads directly from the consumer.

“This new partnership shows what is possible when forward-thinking organizations focus on giving their members and the consumer the best data and services available,” said Brad Bjelke, CEO of UtahRealEstate.com, “At URE, we build technology in-house, and we have the ability to implement technology partnerships quickly. As our organization continues to expand across state borders, we see tremendous opportunities to help eliminate data confusion and replication in areas where multiple MLSs operate. We also see the great potential in having our software and services reach agents across the nation. We are looking forward to having the data of two neighboring states come together.”

“This is a historic day for our MLS, as we continue to enrich our members’ experience, bring greater exposure to their listings, and partner with one of the top MLSs in the country,” said Megan McFarlane, executive director of the New Mexico Multiple Listing Service. “Connecting our data with UtahRealEstate.com just makes sense. The URE software, the services they provide, and the real estate marketing and website experience they bring to our organization will help us to continue to grow our presence in New Mexico and with New Mexico consumers. We look forward to increasing our membership and having more of our data reach the consumer.”

For more information, visit https://www.utahrealestate.com/index/public.index and https://realestateofnewmexico.com/.