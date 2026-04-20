Personable and communicative.

For agents and clients who’ve worked with Shannon McNulty, those are likely the first qualities that come to mind. McNulty, a 12-year real estate pro and proud military veteran, has a deep respect for the people she serves and works with. She prides herself on her communication skills and reliability.

After spending the past three years leading The McNulty Team under the Coldwell Banker brand, she has now stepped into brokerage ownership—and officially opened REMAX Reliable Realty, under which her team now operates, in Blythewood, South Carolina. In addition to leading and growing her team, she’ll also welcome individual agents who want to build their business under a supportive, established brand.

“One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is that communication is absolutely vital in real estate,” McNulty says. “It’s the glue that holds the entire process together, and it needs to be both professional and reliable. That commitment to reliability is a big part of why I named my brokerage REMAX Reliable Realty.”

That focus on reliability also guided her decision to open her brokerage with REMAX. Once she committed to going out on her own, she knew the brand she chose needed to align with her values—and a personal connection helped cement the decision.

After attending a broker mastermind group with Laura Reid, broker/owner of REMAX Purpose Driven in Lexington, South Carolina, McNulty felt ready to take the next step.

“When Laura walked me through everything REMAX offers, it lined up exactly with what I knew I needed,” McNulty says. “There’s a real fear about going out on your own because there are so many moving pieces, and you want to be sure you’re handling each one well. Having REMAX and the brand behind my office gives me that confidence. It’s a great company with a phenomenal reputation in real estate around the world.”

McNulty’s past experience serving in the military has greatly contributed to her strong work ethic and client dedication. Also helping is a degree in psychology.

“I served seven years in the Navy as a hospital corpsman and substance abuse counselor,” she says. “During my time in the military, I gained confidence, leadership skills and learned the importance of having a reputable work ethic. My counseling background has also helped me be a more understanding, patient and compassionate Realtor®. Being a military wife who has relocated many times helps to understand the need to be extremely satisfied with the purchase and sale of your home.”

Through her own personal experience, McNulty has distinct opinions regarding how women and minorities should be able to achieve whatever they set their minds to.

“As an African-American broker/owner woman, who has been a top-producing Realtor® for many years, I’m proud to now have the opportunity to inspire others like me to advance to top levels in the real estate industry,” she says. “Anyone who is diligent in this profession deserves the right to advance to top levels.”

Formerly the top agent in her office before becoming a team leader, McNulty now leads one of the biggest teams in South Carolina, and has ranked among the top 100 agents in the Greater Columbia area for the past six years. She knows what it means to break out, build a name and elevate those around her. As a broker/owner, she’s excited to support her agents as they do the same, and she’s confident that REMAX will help them elevate their status.

“Our agents have diverse strengths. Some are entrepreneurial and experienced with investments and flip properties, others focus on serving veterans, and several love helping first-time buyers. That mix of specialties makes our team exceptionally well-rounded,” she says.



McNulty, who values honesty, accountability and what she calls “diligent, reliable integrity,” is eager to grow her brand and create an environment where agents can thrive.

“What excites me most is the chance to build and grow something together with my team,” she says. “We have the freedom to shape this brokerage the way we believe it should be, and to offer the level of service people deserve when they trust us with what is often their largest asset. I’m extremely excited, and I don’t take this opportunity lightly.”

As REMAX continues to be home to trusted, productive professionals and a brand where entrepreneurs are in business for themselves but not by themselves, McNulty says she’s right where she belongs.

“REMAX is known around the globe for being a professional and consistent real estate company,” she says. “I aspire to be known for my professionalism and consistency as well. Therefore, it matters to me what brand I represent. I also love their systems and innovations they continue to implement in order to stay current in the ever-changing real estate market.”