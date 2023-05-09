Thousands of REALTORS® nationwide are on site now until May 11 in Washington, D.C. for the 2023 REALTORS® Legislative Meetings, NAR’s annual gathering to discuss critical policy needs with members of Congress, policymakers, and industry leaders.

“Home Front: Protecting Rights. Expanding Access. Building Prosperity” is the theme for this year’s in-person policy meetings held by the nation’s largest trade association. More than 9,000 REALTORS® are expected in the nation’s capital for the week’s events, including the inaugural Realtor® National Block Party on May 9. Thousands of Realtors®, members of Congress, congressional staff, and industry friends and family will gather for a full takeover of the park with games, refreshments, and live music to celebrate NAR’s advocacy efforts.

The REALTORS® Legislative Meetings will include policy discussions, forums, and meetings touching on all important topics in the real estate industry. For the full schedule, visit: https://legislative.realtor/schedule/.

Doug Holtz-Eakin, Former Director of the Congressional Budget Office, and Dana Peterson, Chief Economist of The Conference Board, will examine the current economic outlook and share their perspectives on what’s coming next in banking policy and what it means for the future of homeownership at the Federal Legislative & Political Forum on Sunday, May 7th.

NAR President Kenny Parcell and the 2023 Leadership Team will share how the association is serving members and provide a game plan for the week ahead at the Leadership Scoop on Sunday, May 7th.

Chief Advocacy Officer Shannon McGahn and the NAR Advocacy Team will discuss the key priorities NAR is working on with the 118th Congress, the Administration, and at the state and local levels at the Advocacy Scoop on Sunday, May 7th.

Award-winning investigative reporter, long-time 60 Minutes correspondent, and news anchor Scott Pelley will share his unique insights and behind-the-scenes looks at the people and issues that shape our lives at the General Session on Monday, May 8.

Federal Housing Administration (FHA) Commissioner Julia Gordon will provide key updates on matters occurring at FHA, including the recent reduction in mortgage insurance premiums, during the Regulatory Issues Forum on Monday, May 8th. The Forum will also feature a discussion on the role of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies in real estate.

NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun will discuss the latest trends and developments in the residential and commercial markets during the Residential Economic Issues & Trends Forum and the Commercial Economic Issues and Trends Forum on Tuesday, May 9th.

“REALTORS® are ready to get to work and collaborate with industry leaders and policymakers this week to solve our nation’s biggest housing challenges,” said NAR President Kenny Parcell. “We will come together to promote access to homeownership, increase the inventory of safe and affordable housing, and advance fair housing for all. Our commitment through these efforts is to ensure every policy change helps position real estate to continue to lead in America’s economy.”

For more information, visit https://www.nar.realtor/.