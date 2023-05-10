The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® (HGAR) has announced that Amy DelliPaoli of Rye Brook, New York has joined as its new director of member engagement. DelliPaoli will implement strategic projects and develop initiatives that communicate the Association’s value to all HGAR Members and prospective members.

DelliPaoli brings over two decades of experience in non-profit work impacting Westchester and New York City families and children. Prior to joining HGAR, she was director of community engagement for The Children’s Village in Dobbs Ferry, which works in partnership with families to help society’s most vulnerable children. Her previous positions with The Children’s Village include director of Volunteer Services and director of Human Resources.

DelliPaoli believes the key to meaningful work is through cultivating strong relationships and bringing people, organizations, and businesses together, the association said. With a background in human resources, social work, and community engagement, she is passionate about the power of relationships to create community, connection, and belonging. She holds a Master of Social Work degree from New York University.

HGAR represents 14,000 real estate professionals across Southern counties of New York, with a base in the Hudson Valley. The association recently selected its 2023 board of directors in February.

For more information, visit https://www.hgar.com/.