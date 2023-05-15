On a mission to connect women, facilitate communication and inspire the exchange of ideas, the Real Estate Network of Empowered Women (RENEW) program–created by RentSpree, a leading provider of end-to-end rental management software–continues to make strides toward a fully equitable future.

With more than 100 individuals already active in the program, the organization is hoping to increase its reach and influence by launching a new podcast series, The RENEW Podcast, presented by RentSpree Senior Account Director and RENEW Founder Lauren Martin.

Here, Martin discusses the inspiration behind this initiative, her best advice for women just starting out in the field and more.

What inspired the launch of the RENEW program?

The women I have encountered during my tenure in the real estate industry ultimately drove me to start RENEW. I wanted to give women a platform to share their stories while providing a platform for other women to hear these stories. It’s a domino effect. The more women’s lives we can impact, the more success stories there will be to share. We created RENEW to help women in real estate evolve in their careers, and our mission is to uplift them. I genuinely love championing others to be the best versions of themselves, and sometimes, we need others to believe in us even when we don’t believe in ourselves.

What kind of content can audiences expect out of the new podcast?

Our RENEW episodes are meant to feel like a conversation at a coffee shop with a friend or colleague. Listeners can expect to hear guests discuss their journeys through their professional careers, some of their greatest challenges or successes, advice to other female real estate professionals and sometimes even their take on current trends or cultural happenings. The goal is to create a safe, inspiring environment that fosters growth among like-minded women.

What is your No. 1 piece of advice for women navigating real estate tech industries?

Be uniquely you. Individuality and genuineness will help you set yourself apart. We’re all different. We have different drives, aspirations, skills and talents. Be bold and use them. Think outside of the box and speak up when you have an idea. Women can bring such a unique perspective, and it’s time to be bolder about it.

What industry challenges are most prevalent for women in this field, and how are they overcoming them?

Many women pursuing real estate or other fields face the obstacle of feeling like they have to be perfect and that they have to do it all or be it all. In my experience, women are taught to be perfectionists, business-oriented and often family-oriented as well. Men, on the other hand, are often taught to take risks. I firmly believe that it’s most important to instill confidence in young women to know they have everything they need, take risks and be proud of who they are.

In what ways is networking an integral part of RENEW’s mission?

We want to connect and champion female professionals across all sectors of the real estate industry. One of the main driving factors for why I started RENEW was to create space for all women in real estate—from proptech and MLS executives to agents. This is such a relationship-based industry, and networking is a big part of RENEW.

For more information, please visit https://www.rentspree.com/renew.