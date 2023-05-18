“This is a big disappointment: The Fed raised interest rates again, and in my view there was no reason to. The goal of raising the interest rate is to control inflation, and from my perspective, inflation is moving in the right direction.”



With these candid comments, National Association of REALTORS (NAR) Chief Economist Dr. Lawrence Yun opened the Residential Economic Issues & Trends Forum at the 2023 REALTORSⓇ Legislative Meetings last week. Yun explained that the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes have hurt regional banks and the housing market. He also stated that, “Inflation will not reignite. Inflation will come down closer to 3% by the year’s end.”

Yun will provide an analysis of the economic landscape come September at RISMedia’s upcoming CEO & Leadership Exchange during his keynote presentation “The State of the Real Estate Economy.” He will share the most current and significant developments in the U.S. economy and the ramifications for residential real estate, good and bad.

Among the topics Yun will cover at the CEO & Leadership Exchange are the ongoing concerns surrounding housing inventory. In a March interview with C-Span’s Washington Journal, Yun told host Greta Brawner that there had been a revival in single-family home construction last year until the rise in mortgage rates. “Builders became cautious…and consequently, single-family home construction in recent months (is) below normal again,” he said.

Yun’s address will take place on September 5 during the opening General Session of RISMedia’s 2023 CEO & Leadership Exchange, which runs until noon on September 7 and takes place at the historic Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C. The 35th annual event will gather the industry’s top minds to discuss the most critical trends and issues impacting the year so far, and outline strategies for success in the fourth quarter and into 2024. More than 100 brokerage executives and industry experts featured in over 25 panel discussions and presentations will help you make sense of what’s transpired so far in 2023, and share tangible advice for defining your own destiny moving forward.

For the complete agenda and speaker line-up, please visit our event page. Space is limited, so reserve your spot today.

