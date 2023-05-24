John L. Scott Prosser office Owner and Broker Laura Ripplinger has opened a new John L. Scott office in Sunnyside, Washington, the company has announced. The office will be known as John L. Scott Lower Valley.

Ripplinger brings 23 years of experience and knowledge to the Sunnyside office with a background in banking, commercial real estate, and property management. A longtime resident of Prosser, Ripplinger is eager to support the growing real estate markets in Benton and Yakima counties.

Ripplinger has teamed up with local real estate expert and friend Gina Gamboa, who recently joined John L. Scott to be a broker associate out of the Sunnyside office. Gamboa has 26 years of real estate experience and served on the Yakima Valley Association of Realtors alongside Ripplinger.

Gamboa shared that she and Ripplinger have always had a great mutual respect and she’s looking forward to working together to expand John L. Scott’s presence in the region.

