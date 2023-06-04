As a real estate agent, you might have flexibility, but you will always be mobile. Even as many other industries have found they can operate entirely from the comfort of a home office, many agents are spending just as much time in their car as they are at a desk. If that is the case, are you putting as much thought into what you have on your dashboard or in your trunk as you do with the gadgets and decorations you have at home? If not, there are probably a lot of ways you can make your life-on-the-move both more comfortable and more efficient.

Here are five items to help turn your vehicle into a mobile office:

1. Portable Vacuum

You’re going to be tracking all kinds of dirt in and out of your car, and likely loading and unloading some messy objects as well. With portable-vacuum tech advancing far beyond the DustBuster days of the 1980s and ’90s, there are now handheld vacuums plenty powerful enough to keep your car clean and pleasant to spend time in. As a bonus, this can come in handy when spiffing up a listing, or showing a buyer how easy a fixer-upper can be shined up.

2. Cooler

On some days, it is probably hard to find a moment to eat, and having snacks on hand can do a whole lot toward making your day more manageable. But you are probably sick of the same old nuts and bars. A portable cooler gives you many more options, and can also be used to store cold drinks to offer clients during those hot summer months.

3. Detachable Tray/Desk

Easily folded up and stored when not in use, this gives you a surface to rest a laptop, a notebook or a lunch when you don’t have the time or the opportunity to stop and sit somewhere. Attached to your steering wheel or the back of a seat, this accessory is especially helpful for longer trips, or when you’re traveling through areas where coffee shops and cafes are few and far between.

4. Mobile Printer

Even in our 21st century hyper-digital world, there are still things that you will need on paper. Mobile printers are a relatively simple and affordable investment, and can allow you to navigate the often unexpected and complex aspects of a real estate transaction. You have likely run into clients who are not that technologically savvy, or prefer physical copies of certain items, and a mobile printer can help you meet their needs with minimal extra effort.

5. Power Inverter

If you’re going to be charging more than one device, a power inverter is a necessity. Many offer both traditional outlet plugs, along with USB ports. The bigger ones are even powerful enough to run a small coffee machine or mini-fridge, for those who are really dedicated to making their cars workable, livable and flexible.

Not every agent wants to use their car as a mobile office, and that’s fine. If your local geography allows you to easily transition from home to office to showings without needing to do significant work on the go, that is something to celebrate. For agents who find themselves stretched thin trying to manage the complexities of their business as they move from place to place, these handy tools can make the whole experience more efficient and more manageable.