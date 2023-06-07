Summer hosting can be more relaxed and carefree. From more casual menus, informal attire, and plentiful refreshing beverages, the memories from summer soirees can stay with you throughout the year. So if you plan on hosting this summer, brush up on summer entertaining tips so you and your guests can enjoy a fun, relaxing soiree filled with delicious bites, refreshing drinks and the essential details that indulge all the senses.

Set the atmosphere

As the host, your most important role is to set the atmosphere. A relaxed host means a relaxed gathering. You can create this atmosphere by preparing well in advance and reducing the work you must do once the party begins. From planning ahead, a self-serve bar, catering the event, a comfortable outfit, and allowing enough time to get ready, you can enjoy the party with the same ease as your guests.

Select where your guests will gather

Taking advantage of summer’s beautiful temperatures often means outdoor hosting. An outdoor dining table set with a summer-inspired tablescape, a full outdoor bar, a spot to display food out of the direct sun, and conversation spots with enough shade is all imperative to outdoor hosting. Manicured greenery and foliage, plenty of potted flowers and floral arrangements, and accent lighting, such as string lights, tea lights, candles, or battery-operated table lamps, are the final layers to your outdoor hosting setting. However, as any good host knows, preparing for the weather is crucial. A backup location, such as indoors or tents, is imperative in the event of rain or unseasonably hot or cool temperatures.

Set the soundtrack

A summer soiree isn’t complete without the perfect soundtrack. Curate a playlist to set the mood of the event. Start with some lively songs as your guests arrive and mingle. Transition into softer music if you’re hosting a seated dinner, and switch back to a soundtrack to keep spirits high post-meal. Or, if you want a more elevated experience, bring live music, which could range from a solo guitarist or keyboard player to a full-sized band.

Thoughtfully design the menu

A summer menu is filled with crisp, cooling sips and bites. Creating a large batch of a signature cocktail, having plenty of ice on hand, and ensuring the refrigerators, bars and coolers are stocked with water and non-alcoholic options is essential. A self-serve bar or hiring bartenders for the event can ensure everyone remains hydrated and takes some of the hosting duties away from you. A unique twist, such as margarita flights or a rosé tasting, will keep guests engaged and mingling.

For a summer-inspired menu, focus on seasonal selections that are both refreshing and filling. Remember to keep food that is quick to spoil, such as dairy and meat, in a space that will remain cool.

Switch up the invite list

Consider switching up your guest list to bring a different group of people together. The perfect event is all about the people, so whether you combine various groups of friends or invite new neighbors, you can help your guests make new connections.