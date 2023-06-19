RISMedia has launched its 7th annual Real Estate Newsmakers program, and we need your help to honor the industry’s most influential, innovative and successful individuals for their headline-making accomplishments in 2023.

This one-of-a-kind recognition program spotlights the outstanding achievements of thought leaders and changemakers who are contributing to the industry’s bright future, as well as going the extra mile to positively impact the companies, clients and communities they serve. Whether a brand-new agent or a seasoned executive, Newsmakers recognizes all those who are making an impact, locally or nationally. Don’t miss your chance to acknowledge and applaud your colleagues and peers for their achievements and contributions this year.

The deadline to nominate a 2024 Real Estate Newsmaker is September 1, 2023.

The 2024 Class of Real Estate Newsmakers will be chosen based on their outstanding accomplishment(s) in 2023. Check out our Real Estate Newsmaker categories below!

Achievers

The Achievers category celebrates the success stories of those who have rocketed their individual business/company/brand to the top, with robust growth and marketing strategies, winning top honors and creating multi-year strategies for success.

Crusaders

The Crusaders category honors the champions of a better way who have a passion for a cause greater than themselves, from equal rights and REALTOR® safety, to disaster recovery, children’s and women’s causes, and so much more.

Futurists

The Futurists category recognizes the forward-thinkers who are working to advance the conversation in an ever-changing real estate landscape to achieve greater success for real estate professionals and the consumers they serve.

Influencers

The Influencers category acknowledges the industry’s brightest thought leaders and educators who do the noble work of leading and inspiring innovation, creativity and success in business.

Luminaries

The Luminaries category pays tribute to the iconic leaders, such as founders, CEOs and executives who have dedicated their lives to the betterment of their companies, agents, consumers and the industry at large.

Trailblazers

The Trailblazers category spotlights the bold-thinking trendsetters for their contributions to industry innovation, game-changing technologies, creative professional and consumer programs and so much more.

Hall of Fame

In addition to our six Newsmaker nomination categories, each year, RISMedia also honors a select few industry icons for their long-standing and/or exemplary service by inducting them into our Newsmakers Hall of Fame.

Do you or someone you know have what it takes to be a Real Estate Newsmaker? Nominate yourself or another real estate professional today!

The hundreds of industry professionals selected for RISMedia’s 2024 Real Estate Newsmakers will be showcased in RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine and online at RISMedia.com in early 2024. Newsmakers will also be honored at the gala Newsmakers Reception & Dinner, taking place annually during RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange in Washington, D.C. Check out RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers Class of 2023 here! For any questions, please contact editorial@rismedia.com.