Mortgage applications continued their second straight week of increases, rising slightly at 0.5% from the previous week’s 7.2% increase, according to the latest Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) for the week ending June 16, 2023.



This week’s numbers:

The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, increased 0.5% on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier.

On an unadjusted basis, the Index decreased 1% compared with the previous week.

The Refinance Index decreased 2% from the previous week and was 40% lower than the same week one year ago.

The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index increased 2% from one week earlier.

The unadjusted Purchase Index decreased 0.1% compared with the previous week and was 32% lower than the same week one year ago.

The refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 26.9% of total applications from 27.3% the previous week.

The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity decreased to 6.3% of total applications.

The FHA share of total applications increased to 13.3% from 13.0% the week prior.

The VA share of total applications decreased to 11.9% from 12.6% the week prior.

The USDA share of total applications decreased to 0.4% from 0.5% the week prior.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($726,200 or less) decreased to 6.73% from 6.77%, with points decreasing to 0.64 from 0.65 (including the origination fee) for 80% loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $726,200) increased to 6.80% from 6.79%, with points decreasing to 0.49 from 0.50 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate remained unchanged from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA increased to 6.74% from 6.70%, with points decreasing to 1.03 from 1.14 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages increased to 6.26% from 6.25%, with points decreasing to 0.71 from 1.05 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate decreased from last week.