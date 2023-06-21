Colorado’s largest MLS, REcolorado, has announced plans to enhance its subscriber benefits with two new SkySlope solutions: SkySlope Forms and SkySlope Offers. Both employ automation to simplify time-consuming real estate transaction tasks.

“As technology becomes increasingly important to our subscribers’ businesses, REcolorado is committed to constructing a benefits model that gives our subscribers access to the most innovative and powerful solutions out there,” says REcolorado CEO Gene Millman. “We’re looking to provide the best technology to improve the transaction experience for agents and consumers, and SkySlope’s offerings are currently unmatched.”

SkySlope Forms is a widely used forms solution throughout the U.S. and Canada, powering dozens of MLS and associations’ digital forms libraries, according to the company. The solution uses MLS integrations that pre-populate data fields and embedded digital signatures; users can quickly format digital forms for signing and send them to clients with the click of a button.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with REcolorado to provide their agents with a wholly integrated, fully upgraded forms and offers experience,” says SkySlope CEO Tyler Smith. “When paired with SkySlope Offers, REcolorado members will be able to greatly reduce their screen time, allowing them to invest more energy back into their businesses.”

Like SkySlope Forms, Offers was designed to automate data, plus centralize interactions and decisions during the home-purchase process. SkySlope Offers provides real estate professionals with a single space to share, compare and action offers. With built-in anonymity that makes it easy for sellers to identify the most competitive and desirable offer based solely on data, SkySlope Offers promotes equitable housing practices, the company said.

“SkySlope Offers is on the cutting edge when it comes to fair housing initiatives,” says Smith. “In addition to helping sellers select the best offer without bias, it communicates with the buyer’s side in a clear, equitable way throughout the entire process, working to build trust between agents and their clients.”

For more information, visit https://www.recolorado.com/.