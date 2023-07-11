The Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation (HGRF), the charitable arm of the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® (HGAR), recently presented a check for $2,500 to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) of Westchester, based in Briarcliff Manor, New York, the association announced.. The donation represents ongoing charitable efforts by HGAR.

Founded in 1883, the SPCA Westchester is one of the oldest humane societies in the United States and supports more than 5,000 orphaned animals a year.

“We are so grateful to the staff at Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation for supporting our local community and giving so generously to help the homeless animals in our care,” said Lisa Bonanno-Spence, SPCA Director of Development. “This incredible gift will also support our critical outreach programs and services, which are only possible thanks to friends like HGRF.”

Established in 2004 and relaunched in 2013, the HG Realtor Foundation has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to charities and non-profits throughout the Hudson Valley. As concerned members of the communities we work in, the Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation participates in qualified community-based charities who serve the housing, hunger, health, happiness, and humane needs of citizens everywhere.

