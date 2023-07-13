There is no disputing the fact that we live in a fast-paced, ever-changing digital world today. Whether you love it or hate it, you cannot escape it. Equally important is acknowledging, as has been repeatedly noted, that a picture can be worth a thousand words. Translated to today’s language, it means that showing is better than telling.

Social media allows you to do just that, and the wise use of social media platforms can help propel you into the top tier of luxury real estate marketing professionals.

As a real estate professional in the niche luxury market, it is imperative that you embrace the reality of social media marketing, whether you personally love it or not. Social media is a powerful tool for telling your story and showcasing properties, so it is vital that you become familiar with the benefits and perils of your social media presence.

Utilize social media to reach a wide audience of prospective buyers, to increase your visibility in the marketplace so that potential sellers can directly reach out to you, and to spread the word about your listings. Additionally, use it to champion causes, draw attention to community needs, or recognize the achievements of others.

Never mix personal and business accounts

If you already have personal social media accounts, you may be familiar with the differences and relative advantages of each platform. However, it is important not to mix business and personal accounts. Always set up separate professional accounts and keep them distinct.

Maintaining an effective social media presence for business purposes requires time and energy. Start small and add additional platforms when you feel ready. Experiment until you establish a comfort level. Facebook and Instagram are connected platforms, allowing you to share posts and photos between the two. Consider it a two-for-one special: when you post on Instagram, for instance, you can easily share the photo on Facebook and add additional information. However, sharing is not mandatory, and you may find that your audience differs on each platform.

YouTube is a visual platform, while LinkedIn appears more serious and business-oriented. Determine where you feel most comfortable. Again, learn how to capitalize on multiple exposure opportunities with a single post and simplify the process by sharing links when feasible.

Here are important tips for using social media effectively as a real estate professional selling luxury properties:

Choose the right social media platforms

Focus on the most popular platforms. National rankings may vary among research companies, but it is generally acknowledged that maintaining a professional presence on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn can yield benefits in terms of recognition, trust, interest, and response.

Share the lifestyle and the location

Create content that discusses the luxury lifestyle. Promote neighborhoods or locations. Tailor social media posts to your target audience and their interests. Hone in on those interests: travel, golf, art, dining out, local universities or causes, or sports teams. Conduct research and familiarize yourself with the issues specific to your market.

Use high-quality visuals

While you may capture great family photos with your cell phone, when showcasing your luxury listings on social media, professional photographs and graphics are much better. If you utilize professionals for your listings, request digital copies for use on social media. Have your videographer edit and condense a property tour for social media purposes. Vary the format of your presentations and exercise restraint. It is not necessary to post every day, nor is it necessary to post more than two or three photos of a single property.

Leverage your social media presence

Gain followers and attract potential buyers by boosting occasional posts. Consider investing in targeted social media ads that highlight specific properties in your locale. It can pay dividends in terms of name recognition and help you build a following across your various channels. Direct social media followers to blog posts on your website or recent market statistics.

Engage with your audience

Social media is not a one-way street. Interact with followers by liking and sharing their posts. Always respond to likes and comments. Answer questions or engage in discussions, but remember to mind your manners and be respectful. Avoid succumbing to pettiness, criticism, or even good-natured kidding about views that differ from your own. In fact, it’s best to avoid getting involved in those kinds of discussions altogether.

Collaborate with influencers

If you feel comfortable, consider fostering a collaboration in your area with influencers who have a large social media following among affluent buyers. However, proceed with caution and keep your eyes wide open.

When used wisely, social media can be a means to build your business and expand your sphere of influence. However, it can also lead to professional setbacks if not managed carefully. Stay well-informed and be diligent in monitoring your social media presence.

For details about the proven advantages of becoming a member of the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing (ILHM), visit our website and request information about how to enroll in training to earn the internationally recognized designation of Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS).