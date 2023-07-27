New York-based OneKey® MLS has announced a partnership with rental management software company RentSpree. OneKey’s 50,000 members will now be able to access RentSpree through the OneKey platform—touting an Apply link for rental listings as a new feature.

“Our partnership with RentSpree fits our organization’s vision to go beyond what is expected to provide our subscribers with access to the tools they need to compete and stay relevant in a rapidly changing business landscape,” said OneKey® MLS CEO Richard Haggerty. “We are deeply committed to supporting our subscribers in all critical areas of real estate. OneKey® MLS is proud to provide a flagship rental tool that easily satisfies fundamental housing needs for Long Island, New York City and the Hudson Valley region.”

“I’m beyond excited to partner and deliver value for both subscribers and consumers across the OneKey® footprint,” said RentSpree Co-Founder and CEO Michael Lucarelli. “We love to work with leaders like Richard who can easily recognize and address important needs in one of the hottest rental markets in the U.S. As we seek these types of collaborations, we continue deploying solutions that go well beyond our best-in-class rental screening services. These focus on maximizing agent earnings, building branding and automating all rental-related processes.”

For more information, visit https://www.onekeymlsny.com/.