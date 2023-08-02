Editor’s Note: Social Skills is a bi-monthly feature in RISMedia’s Daily News focused on social media and digital marketing tips, trends and solutions for agents and brokers.

Social media marketing is an ever-evolving science in the era of modern technology we’re living through. In 2023, agents have grown to almost exclusively use digital marketing, but general marketing across all your socials is not enough.

While the use of social media perforates through every generation, Millennials and Gen Z are the main users of these apps and should be your main audiences to focus your marketing efforts on. While your general marketing can reach both audiences, it’s important to hone in on the needs and specialities of each group to max out your business reach.

The way to hone in on each generation is to focus your individualized marketing efforts to the social media apps that those generations are the majority users of. But, which is which?

Here are the apps to use to focus on the Millennial and Gen Z audiences of homebuyers:

The Millennial audience

Honing in on millennials is going to be a key point in your business. These are the buyers that are, or mostly, already in the market and in a place to buy and sell more immediately.

Twitter (now X) is going to be your bread and butter. Social Shepard reports that the two largest groups of users are aged 25-34 and 35-49, at 38.5% and 20.7% respectively. Basically, this is right in the Millennial sweet spot.

Close behind Twitter is Instagram. A strong and stable founder of social media, Instagram is going to be an important piece of your Millennial marketing. A majority of users are 25-34, at 30.3%, according to Statista.

Facebook, while not as popular as Twitter or Instagram, is a strong point of Millennial focus as well. According to DATAREPORTAL, the most active age group is 25-34 at 29.6%, and following right behind at 19% is 35-44 year olds.

To learn how to market to Millennials, check out our story Millennial Marketing: How to Appeal to This Generation of Homebuyers.

The Gen Z audience

Gen Z is a bit of a different story than Millennials. Gen Z is more the future homebuyer—the up and coming first-time buyer rather than the market veteran. While they aren’t as key of a point as Millennials, it’s important to get your name in their minds so they reach out to you as they’re taking their first steps.

Tiktok is the essential Gen Z app. Due to its very recent nature, and its pretty unique spot in the portfolio of social apps, the audience here is very Gen Z as they always adapt to new tech and apps first. The main user here is 16-24 at 60%, according to Wallaroo Media.

Instagram is a strong Millennial platform, but it’s also equally as strong in the Gen Z audience. While 30.3% of users are Millennials, Statista also found that 30.8% are 18-24. Long story short, Instagram is a great Millennial and Gen Z marketing center, so feel free to target both audiences and vary it up.

While Twitter is a Millennial sweet spot, it’s also a good spot to reach Gen Z. With 17.1% of users aged 18-24, according to Social Shepard, it’s a good place to do some Gen Z focused marketing, but definitely don’t put all your efforts here.

To learn more about marketing to Gen Z, read our story Generation Z: How to Appeal to Future Homebuyers.

