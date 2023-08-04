RISMedia’s latest webinar, “What Leaders Need to Know, Now: Mission-Critical Strategies for Today’s Market” hosted more than 400 real estate professionals on July 19. John Featherston, president and CEO of RISMedia, moderated the webinar of panelists including Liz Nunan, president and CEO of Houlihan Lawrence, Charlie Oppler, CEO of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty and 2021 National Association of REALTORS® president and Dan Weisman, director of Emerging Technology for the National Association of REALTORS®.

The webinar featured discussions about the urgent needs for todays’ real estate leaders to adapt and thrive amidst unprecedented challenges and emerging opportunities. Topics included leveraging disruptive technologies, safeguarding profitability and actionable insights to drive growth and stay ahead of the competition.

Key takeaways:

As leaders, it is vital to have an understanding of the threats to organized real estate, as well as how to protect, support and educate your agents. With so many unprecedented challenges over the last few years, plus what is inevitably to come in an ever-changing market, panelists share tips for positioning your staff and agents to be more productive and efficient in what they do.

Artificial intelligence, or AI, has been prominent over the past few months, especially across this industry. Especially for leaders, getting ahead of the technology by exploring the pros, cons, risks and opportunities associated with it.

Company culture and the mindset that your agents have is crucial for a successful business. Panelists offer insights on different methods of recruitment, as well as strategies for retaining agents, including collaboration, training and the importance of getting back-to-basics.

Here’s what our esteemed panelists had to say:

“Learn new technology and keep yourself open to it, but don’t let it distract you from growing your business. Make sure you are participating in it, too. Everything starts and stops at you, not the technology.” –Liz Nunan, president and CEO, Houlihan Lawrence

“Having good people creates the culture in the company and everything that you do. Technology has allowed us to do business easier, but it’s about people. The mindset of agents is just as important as the nuts and bolts.” –Charlie Oppler, CEO, Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty

“The power that AI has is something we haven’t seen in years. I’m excited, because the work our team does here at NAR is focused on getting ahead of this technology, exploring the pros, cons and risks. Ultimately the goal is to put people in the position to be more productive and efficient in what they do.” –Dan Weisman, director of Emerging Technology, National Association of REALTORS®

