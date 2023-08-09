Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago has announced that 49 of the firm’s agents received the Five Star Professional Real Estate Agent award in 2023.

Receiving the award for 13 consecutive years are: JoAnn Casali, Maria Etling and Janet Owen.

The 12-year award recipients include: Phoebe Co, Ava Gizzo, Jeannie LaPlaca, Barbara Roseman and Victoria Witt.

The 11-year recipients are Jean Anderson, Pat Butcher, Anna Fiascone and Margaret Nagel.

The 10-year recipients are Mary Bleeker, Michael Dmyterko, Mario Greco, Alice Jordan, Linda Little and Janet Rouse.

The nine-year award recipients include Dorothy Gillian and Tina Marie Mateja.

The eight-year award recipients are Rose Alvarez, Bob Fitzpatrick, Justin Greenberg, Richard Holland and Jodi Paras.

Zak Knebel and Maureen O’Grady-Tuohy received the award for seven consecutive years.

Six-year recipients are Ellen O’Toole and Ellen Stern. Peter Xantheas, Kimber Galvin, Maureen Flavin and Arlene Storino are five-year award recipients.

Three-year recipients are Flor Hasselbring, Natalie Ryan, Kelly Rynes and Carla Visoky. Anna Gillian Cramer received the award for two consecutive years.

Receiving the honor for the first time are Rich Aronson, Kristen Campbell, Mary Fitzpatrick Duleba, Shannon Johnson, Sarah O’Shea Munoz, Elaine Pagels, Susan Salisbury, Cyrus Seraj, Sarah Valle and Ginny Zerang.

Additionally, Prosperity Home Mortgage Loan Officers Marc Churchill and Eric Nowik were recognized by Five Star as well. Churchill is a 10 Year recipient and Nowik is a five-year recipient.

JoAnn Casali Maria Etling and Janet Owen, along with Phoebe Co and Jeannie LaPlaca are recognized by Five Star with a special Legends designation for their longevity as Five Star Professional Real Estate Agent Award Winners.

“These agents embody professionalism and long-term commitment, making them truly stand out in their field,” a release noted.

Diane Glass, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, said, “I’m so pleased to congratulate these fine agents on receiving the Five Star Professional award this year. It’s truly a testament to their hard work and dedication. I wish them continued success in 2023 and beyond.”

Five Star Professional provides independent client satisfaction research on the performance of service professionals. Research was conducted with consumers, industry peers and leaders to identify service professionals who scored highest in overall satisfaction. Recipients will be announced in a special section in the October issue of Chicago magazine.

For more information, visit BHHSChicago.com.