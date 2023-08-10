RISMedia’s August 2, 2023 webinar was the latest entry in the Lessons in Leadership series, moderated by RISMedia Founder, President, and CEO John Featherston and hosted by Buffini & Company CEO Dermot Buffini. For most of the hour-long webinar, Buffini interviews a chosen guest with a conversational approach. For the remainder of the discussion, the three-member group responded to listener questions, featuring none other than long-time NAR CEO Bob Goldberg.

Key takeaways:

Leadership is about doing what you think is right, not what you think will be popular.

Even a great leader won’t know everything or always make the right decision; that’s why they have a team.

AI can’t displace great leadership.

Bureaucracy is inevitable in large organizations, but the right leader won’t view that as an obstacle.

Here’s what our esteemed panelists had to say:

“The adversity that faces us and comes up every single day tests us to be better professionals and to serve those that we are asked to serve every single day by adapting, taking a look at your vision, being surrounded by great leaders, and learning,” – John Featherston, Founder, President, and CEO of RISMedia.

“I was very fortunate growing up in Ireland, I had four older brothers. It always meant if there was trouble in the school, I had a couple of 800-pound gorillas around to help me take care of business. So, I think the 800-pound gorilla of The National Association of REALTORS® does extraordinary work – you’re always advocating and there’s a lot of great work you guys do that people don’t know (and) it’s built on the practitioners in the field. They say all politics and all real estate is local and there’s power in that,” – Dermot Buffini, CEO of Buffini & Company.

“I had a boss many years ago when I started in this industry who once said, ‘There’s a lot of conflicting positions in life pulling at you, what’s the right decision?’ Make the decision of what the right thing to do is because at the end of the day, 51% or more of people agree with what you’re doing because it’s right, you’re a winner,” – Bob Goldberg, CEO of the National Association of REALTORS®.

