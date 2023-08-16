An integral piece of the real estate business for brokers, agents and the clients they serve, the role of the multiple listing service (MLS) continues to evolve. To address the ongoing shifts in the real estate landscape, MLSs are doubling down on their commitment, now more than ever, to provide the tools, resources and information brokers need to not only adapt—but thrive.

Empowering real estate professionals has never been more important than it is today. Whether we’re in the midst of a buyer’s market or seller’s market—or facing a dearth of inventory—there’s one question on the mind of every leader in the MLS space: How can we help? Because when the broker succeeds, the MLS succeeds.

To that end, MLSs must be doing everything in their power to ensure that real estate professionals are more productive, beginning with providing tools to help them succeed. In fact, that’s the value of being part of an MLS.

Drilling down further, it’s not only about the “why,” but rather, the “how.”

While it falls on the MLS to provide tools, products and services that interact with one another to drive success, it’s also their responsibility to train their brokers as far as how they can maximize each and every offering. Because the days of simply providing resources without any guidance regarding successfully implementing them are long gone.

Providing value to real estate professionals begins with having a pulse on what’s currently transpiring within the real estate market, then highlighting the tools that will help them navigate the specific challenges at hand.

It’s also critical that MLSs focus on tools that will help through every phase of the transaction.

This will go a long way toward tying together services so that real estate professionals can do their jobs quickly and efficiently, which will put them in a position to better serve their clients and have more repeat business. That all goes hand in hand with providing more value.

As consumers demand more and more information, real estate professionals are leaning more heavily into the role of local advisor, and by taking the time to educate them about the tools they have available at their fingertips, they can confidently champion the local market-expert role when working with clients. This will undoubtedly attract consumers who are looking for hard-hitting data that is both accurate and timely.

Regardless of market conditions, accurate and reliable data is one of the most valuable resources the MLS has to offer. Having all that data in one place in addition to the tools that are connected to take advantage of that data so customers can more accurately predict market movement is also a key piece of the puzzle.

By eliminating the time-consuming task associated with gathering data and/or updating systems, real estate professionals can spend more time doing what they love: being in front of clients, answering leads and doing a good job for existing clients, too.

With no crystal ball to predict exactly what the future holds, empowering real estate professionals with the tools, services and resources to stand ahead of the competition must be a part of every MLSs vision.

For more information, please visit https://www.stellarmls.com.