A survey of land is a critical component of real estate transactions and property ownership. It involves measuring and mapping land to determine its boundaries and identify potential issues or encroachments.

Land surveys ensure accurate boundary determination, verify property rights, comply with zoning regulations, and resolve legal disputes.

We will delve into the importance of surveys for land, exploring why they are essential in property-related matters. Additionally, we will discuss the components typically included in a land survey and highlight the legal survey requirements that govern the process.

The importance of land surveying

Land surveying plays a crucial role in real estate with buyers, sellers, and property ownership. It involves measuring and mapping land, determining its boundaries, and identifying potential issues or encroachments.

Here are some key reasons why land surveying is essential:

Accurate boundary determination

A land survey ensures that the exact boundaries of a property are clearly defined. Property owners need to know the extent of their land and avoid boundary disputes with neighboring properties.

A property survey is the most accurate way of accurately determining property lines.

Property ownership verification

A land survey provides legal evidence of property ownership. It establishes a record that can be used to resolve ownership disputes and provide clarity in the event of a legal conflict.

Zoning

Land surveys are often required to ensure a property complies with local zoning regulations and building codes. It helps determine setbacks, easements, and other restrictions that may affect the use or development of the land.

Compliance

A land survey identifies any encroachments or unauthorized use of a property. This can include structures, fences, or other improvements that cross the property boundaries. Identifying encroachments is crucial for resolving disputes and protecting property rights.

Title insurance

Title insurance is typically obtained to protect against any defects or claims on the property title. Title insurance companies often require land surveys to identify potential issues impacting the property’s value or ownership.

What does a land survey include?

A land survey typically includes the following components:

Boundary lines: The surveyor will measure and mark the property’s boundary lines, indicating its exact shape and size. This helps establish the legal boundaries of the land.

Property corners and markers: Surveyors place physical markers at the corners of the property to demarcate the boundaries. These markers are usually permanent and can be identified even years la ter.

Easements and rights of ways: The survey will identify any easements or right-of-ways on the property. Others, such as utility companies or neighboring properties, can access or use the land in these areas.

Improvement and structures: The surveyor will locate and map any existing structures, improvements, or features on the property, such as buildings, fences, driveways, or utility lines. This helps determine their relationship to the property boundaries.

Topographic features: Depending on the purpose of the survey, topographic features such as contours, elevation changes, and natural elements like rivers or hills may also be included.

Legal survey requirements

The specific legal requirements for land surveys can vary depending on the jurisdiction and the purpose of the survey. However, some standard legal survey requirements include the following:

Professional surveyor

A land survey must be conducted by a licensed and qualified professional surveyor registered with the appropriate authority. This ensures that the survey is accurate and meets the legal standards.

Compliance with property survey standards

Surveyors must follow specific standards and guidelines set by professional organizations and regulatory bodies. These standards ensure the accuracy and reliability of the survey.

Recordkeeping and documentation

Surveyors are typically required to maintain detailed records and documentation of their surveys. This includes field notes, measurements, photographs, and other relevant information.

Adherence to local laws and regulations

Land surveys must comply with local laws, regulations, and surveying requirements specific to the jurisdiction where the property is located. This ensures that the survey is legally valid and recognized.

While there are land survey apps that consumers can use to do DIY property line locations, speaking with a professional is best.

Final thoughts

A land survey is essential for various reasons, such as accurately determining property boundaries, verifying ownership, ensuring compliance with zoning regulations, identifying encroachments, and providing evidence for legal and insurance purposes.

A land survey typically includes boundary lines, property corner markers, easements, and improvements and may involve topographic features.

Legal survey requirements involve using professional surveyors, adhering to survey standards, maintaining proper documentation, and complying with local laws and regulations.



Bill Gassett is a nationally recognized real estate leader who has been helping people buy and sell MetroWest Massachusetts real estate for the past 35 years.