Following RISMedia’s recent unveiling of the Top 25 regional Rookie of the Year finalists for 2023, this series will spotlight the five finalists from each region, beginning this week with the Northeast finalists.

The Rookie of the Year program, sponsored by Colibri Real Estate and now in its second year, is designed to honor real estate agents who are new to the business yet already achieving extraordinary results,

Five regional winners will be chosen from among the Top 25, and announced during RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange, taking place this September 5 – 7 in Washington, D.C. The national winner will be announced and awarded during RISMedia’s Power Broker Reception & Dinner on November 14 in Anaheim, California.

Nominees for the Real Estate Rookie of the Year award were considered based on their 2022 sales volume and transaction data, investment in professional education, technology prowess and community involvement.

While this year’s Rookie of the Year finalists hail from varied brokerage firms serving diverse markets across the country, there are undeniable commonalities that have led to their fledgling success, such as a commitment to constant learning, a fierce dedication to helping others, and an unwavering focus on the goals they set for themselves.

“Starting out in the residential real estate business over the past couple of years—during one of the industry’s most atypical and challenging times on record—was a challenge not for the faint of heart,” says RISMedia Founder & CEO John Featherston. “Recognizing new-agent success during these unprecedented times is critical in order to put forth shining examples of professionalism, resilience and success in any market. RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the Year annual award program helps elevate our industry’s reputation, for the benefit of those who work within it as well as for the consumers they serve.”

“We are so excited to continue our presenting sponsorship of the RISMedia Rookie of the Year to celebrate agents who bring to life Colibri’s mission to lead people to achieve more and thrive in their careers,” says Jennifer Dixson Hoff, general manager, Professional Portfolio and Partnerships at Colibri Real Estate. “We are proud to honor those new agents who have demonstrated exceptional work in the real estate profession as well as dedication to the individuals and families they serve. We congratulate the finalists for such a worthy accomplishment.”

Chosen from hundreds of nominations, the Top 5 Real Estate Rookie of the Year Northeast regional finalists are listed below in alphabetical order, along with their thoughts on their rookie year in the business. Stay tuned to rismedia.com to see spotlights on all five U.S. regions finalists.

Meet the 5 finalists from the Northeast:



Stephen Cornell

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties Group

Connecticut

According to Stephen Cornell, having a great mentor and carving out a niche helped him to hit the ground running in his rookie year in real estate. “I joined an accomplished team, which gave me instant credibility with my prospective clients, and I was able to lean on my mentor’s expertise to learn all the tips and best practices that made him successful,” he explains.

Cornell’s first-year success was also fueled by his past experience as a landlord who specialized in multifamily investment properties. “This allowed me to add a lot of value in a segment of the market that has some real nuances,” he explains. “More than half of the deals I closed in my first year were investment properties.”

Like his fellow Rookie of the Year finalists, Cornell’s passion for the business stems from his love of people and acting as a trusted advisor to clients. “Whether it’s guiding a first-time homebuyer through the purchase process or negotiating terms and conditions for a savvy investor, both are equally rewarding,” he says.

Eric Landry

Portside Real Estate Group

Maine

Eric Landry’s more than 20 years as a consultant serving clients at the highest level, combined with top-notch agent training, led to his stand-out success in his rookie year as a real estate professional.

“It’s an immense honor to be considered and recognized for this award,” says Landry. “Having your peers and such a respected organization like RISMedia recognize my hard work is simply next level.”

The strong relationships forged with clients is something Landry doesn’t take lightly. “I honor every client buyer or seller and make it known that my intention is to be their REALTORⓇ for life,” says Landry. “The most rewarding part is two fold: being granted the trust from my clients to go above and beyond for them to achieve their goal; and having such a positive impact on such a massive life event.”

Sarah Lewandowski

Real Broker, LLC

New Jersey

Being named a 2023 Rookie of the Year regional finalist has proven to Sarah Lewandowski that she has made the right career choice. “This is huge validation for me as a new agent knowing the time and commitment I poured into this first year of business is recognized—I am so humbled by this honor!”

Like so many others, Lewandowski made the decision to become a real estate agent at the height of the pandemic boom. “LIttle did I know the level of competition I was taking on as an agent in the 2022 market,” she explains, crediting her unfailing drive as critical to her success. “When I take on a new career path I go ‘all in’ on drive and determination with my time, energy, relationships/knowledge-building to push the limits of my baseline rookie max potential,” she says. “I also likely drove my team leader and some agent colleagues crazy in the quest to advocate for my buyers!”

Lewandowski has found a home amid the “unpredictable adventure” of real estate. “Getting to ‘throw the confetti’ and celebrate with clients when they win the offer on their dream home, and make the process smooth, memorable and enjoyable is the most rewarding part of the experience,” she says “Helping them makes me a better, more resilient and empathetic person—the most rewarding part of real estate, bar none.”

Sean Manning

Signature Premier Properties

New York

This is not the first time in Sean Manning’s fledgling career that he’s been recognized for his success. After only nine months in the business, he was only the second agent in Long Island, New York to win the Long Island Board of Realtors Top 20 under 40. His current status as a Rookie of the Year regional finalist finds him humbled and grateful.

Manning’s background as a 17-year detective taught him to approach everything he pursues 100%. “My reputation is everything and knowing I am held to a different standard in that profession I carry myself a certain way in the real estate industry,” he explains. “Marketing in my sphere of influence and scaling business from the inside out is just as important as being a ‘people person’ and treating clients with the utmost respect. The extra level of care is paramount.”

Helping others enjoy success is a critical part of Manning’s passion for real estate. “When I am able to maximize the profit for my seller’s biggest investment or help my closest friends and complete strangers become friends after finding them their dream home, it is truly awesome,” he says. “My clients have become this new compartment in my life and ultimately they end up being my biggest referral network.”

Mandolyn McIntyre

Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty

Vermont

Being named a Rookie of the Year regional finalist proves to Mandolyn McIntyre that the long days and nights spent working to get her real estate career off the ground paid off.

She credits her colleagues for her rapid success in the business. “My managing broker is always there for me whenever I have a question—when things get hectic and busy, I always feel like I have someone who believes in me and is cheering me on.”

What McIntyre relishes most about the real estate business is the sense of community she is surrounded by. “Working in a small county, the people I work with I get to see at the farmer’s market, at the local restaurants or just walking down the street. It’s really great to see people thriving in their new homes.”