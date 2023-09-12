Southern California’s RE/MAX Proper has announced it has acquired local real estate company All Nations Realty and Investments in Rancho Cucamonga. A total of 126 agents and staff members transitioned from the All Nations office, bringing the total agent count at RE/MAX Proper to 203, the company said. The All Nations office, located at Victoria Gardens, will rebrand to RE/MAX Proper and marks the second office location for the RE/MAX brokerage. The acquisition was finalized on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

All Nations Realty originally opened in 2004 by Richard and Nova Dahler. RE/MAX Proper, co-owned by CEO Paul Natividad, COO Jenny Pok and CFO Mike Sanchez, joined the RE/MAX brand in May 2023 with more than 70 agents. Natividad said the previously unaffiliated brokerage’s recent affiliation was a strategic move to “grow at a rapid pace all while having the ability to provide pivotal tools that our agents need to win.”

“For us, this acquisition shows that we are all-in, and we’re all invested in our industry,” Natividad says. “We want to provide real estate agents in our area the best brand, tools and network available today. We believe that RE/MAX is that brand, and by bringing the All Nations agents into the network, they receive innovative marketing, next-level technology, and brokerage support to be the most professional and productive agents for their clients.”

Natividad adds, “We believe the best way to succeed is to grow. We are excited to build on the foundation of All Nations and view this as a symbiotic relationship. We will learn from each other, foster a great culture, and expand our market presence to be able to help more agents and homebuyers and sellers.”

