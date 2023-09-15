Eva Angelina Romero

Broker/Owner

CENTURY 21 Capital Properties

Nashville, Tennessee

Regions served: Davidson, Williamson, Wilson and Rutherford Counties

Years in real estate: 20

Number of offices: 1

Number of agents: 8

What initially drew you to real estate?

I went through a major life change, and I needed income. When I got my first closing, it was this lady from Costa Rica. She had never owned a property in her life. When I gave her the key, she was crying because she never thought she could own anything in this country. It was very emotional for me because I was the first one to ever own property in my family. And while I knew what that felt like, I didn’t realize how much it impacted other people until I met this woman.

This month marks your one-year anniversary of affiliation with Century 21 Real Estate. What ultimately attracted you to the brand?

About five years ago, I went to a realty conference where I got to learn more about all the brands, and I saw Century 21 Real Estate as part of the Anywhere Real Estate portfolio. I remember looking at the marketing the CENTURY 21® brand was doing in general, but also specifically targeting the Hispanic community. I loved a lot of the collateral the brand had, and I loved that it is involved with the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP®). I realized the power this held for me in my market. The CENTURY 21 brand was aligned with my values and what I wanted to build in my company, and it had all the systems I was lacking to build a solid team.

As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, what inspired you to become involved in NAHREP?

Being Hispanic, and being in a profession where I was new, I knew I needed to build a network and learn more about the business. I discovered NAHREP back in 2008, and I loved the leadership and tools they provided to me as a professional to help my community obtain homeownership.

Describe your involvement with NAHREP.

When I moved to Tennessee from L.A. 13 years ago, NAHREP Co- Founder Gary Acosta told me that I should consider open- ing a chapter in Nashville. I eventually began connecting with like-minded people who understood the mission of NAHREP, and together we launched a chapter in 2016.

How has your involvement with NAHREP supported your mission to educate the community?

NAHREP has a leadership academy and other tools that have inspired me to be a leader in my community. Before, I had considered myself as nothing more than a real estate agent, but NAHREP has given me a platform that has allowed me to meet other professionals and grow both personally and professionally.

What is your favorite part of your job?

Giving the keys to families. Specifically, seeing the children go through the house, because I see myself in those kids.

What is one piece of advice you wish you could have given yourself at the start of your real estate journey?

Don’t focus on the money. Focus on the value you provide.

