Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® welcomes LiveEasy to its Solutions Group program. LiveEasy’s diverse tools help simplify the moving and home ownership process. By introducing these services, LeadingRE’s network of 550 market-leading real estate firms can further support clients during the move process and stay connected afterward.

LiveEasy is a consumer engagement platform crafted to meet the needs of homeowners, renters and their agents throughout their rental or homeownership journey, according to a release. LiveEasy provides a single destination for all moving and home management needs, including home insurance, internet and cable, home valuation and equity, home projects, document management, and service reminders. In addition to access to a live concierge, the platform seamlessly integrates into the brokerage’s brand and can be personalized by real estate professionals.

“LiveEasy’s end-to-end solution caters to both homeowners and renters, allowing real estate professionals to provide a comprehensive home management experience to their clients, while fostering lasting and meaningful relationships,” said LeadingRE vice president, sales/partnerships Jeff Kennedy. “We are excited to align with LiveEasy and believe they will make a great addition to the Solutions Group program.”

“Being invited to join the esteemed ranks of the LeadingRE Solutions Group is a tremendous personal honor and a significant milestone in our company’s history,” adds LiveEasy CEO Venkatesh Ganapathy. “Joining this select group of best-in-class business services aligns LiveEasy with the standards upheld by LeadingRE and recognizes our potential to significantly contribute to the growth and prosperity of their brokerage clients, while supporting homeowners and renters.”

