The art of staging not only helps prospective buyers envision themselves in a home, it also aids real estate professionals as they work to close quicker and for top dollar.

Offering a full-picture enterprise, Nikki Watson brings her expertise in home design, staging and construction to her Dallas- and Atlanta-based company, The Design Quad. Founded in 2018, Watson and her team of highly skilled professionals empower sellers with the knowledge, resources and tools necessary to make important investments even more profitable.

Here, Watson discusses what sets The Design Quad apart from the competition and the most important factors to consider when staging a home.

What inspired this venture, and what sets The Design Quad apart?

This is a secret that I’ve never told anyone, but this is the one thing that makes agents adore us: Supra Key access. We’re the only company in our area that can enter a property without the assistance of the REALTOR®. They don’t have to drive across town to meet us to open a door. They are so impressed by this small convenience that it makes us a preferred choice every time.

How does working with a home stager act as a secret brand-builder for REALTORS® looking to stand out?

Distinct, professional image. If each property is presented as a well-marketed product when it hits the market, the agent shines above their competitors. It means they care about the product they sell and the client they serve. They will create raving fans, and the referrals will come with ease.

As a woman of color, what challenges have you faced within the industry, and how have you overcome them?

In the beginning, there were no other women of color in my market in Dallas. I felt very alone when trying to connect with other stagers. Most wouldn’t even talk to me. I looked outside of my area for tips from other stagers and found a small number of owners that would discuss their business with me, sharing their successes and struggles. I quickly became the largest company in my area, and most of the people I tried to reach out to are no longer in business.

What are the most important factors to consider when staging a home?

Most importantly, who is the target audience? You wouldn’t stage a condo in a hip part of town the same way you would stage a single-family residence in a suburban neighborhood. It has to be on target and on trend. We keep up with changes in decor and have purge sales twice a year to keep our inventory fresh. This ensures that we aren’t presenting a stale product.

How do you use your platform to empower women and foster relationships with other like-minded entrepreneurs?

Individually and as a company, we mentor ladies at a ministry called Exodus in Dallas. These ladies are reentering society from prison or rehab. Year-round, we foster relationships with these women and teach them computer skills, graphic design, customer service and anything else that can help them land a professional position at a company. I also speak to women’s groups and host a yearly vision-board brunch with my sister to motivate business owners and individuals to goal plan for their year. My Home Design Business Certificate class is offered quarterly for students wanting to learn the staging or decorating business.

For more information, please visit https://thedesignquad.com.