The Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) has released its annual A-List, which honors AREAA members for outstanding production in 2022. These A-List honorees (162 individual real estate agents, 83 teams, and 36 mortgage professionals) generated more $15.4 billion in sales volume from 20,472 transaction sides in 2022. A-List honorees will be recognized at AREAA’s National Convention on October 12-14 in Chicago.

Honorees were determined by cross-tabulating AREAA membership with performance metrics. AREAA allowed for individual submissions by agents who generated at least 15 transaction sides or $6 million in sales volume in 2022 to be recognized; Loan officer honorees were compiled entirely through self-submissions directly to AREAA. Teams, meanwhile, needed at least 25 transaction sides, $9 million in sales and an AREAA member as team leader to qualify.

“AREAA’s A-List is eagerly anticipated each year,” said AREAA President Kurt Nishimura. “This list not only gives us insight into the growth and success of our members, but it also shows the full impact that AANHPI real estate professionals have on the industry. This professionalism within our AREAA membership is widely known within the real estate industry. This group is a major reason why. Their production is awe-inspiring.”

Read the 2023 AREAA A-list here.