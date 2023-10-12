The 30-year fixed rate mortgage continued its upward trajectory this week, increasing to 7.57%, up from last week’s increase to 7.49%, according to the latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®) released by Freddie Mac Thursday.

This week’s numbers:

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.57% as of October 12, 2023, up from last week when it averaged 7.49%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.92%.

15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.89%, up from last week when it averaged 6.78%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.09%.

What the experts think:

“For the fifth consecutive week, mortgage rates rose as ongoing market and geopolitical uncertainty continues to increase,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “The good news is that the economy and incomes continue to grow at a solid pace, but the housing market remains fraught with significant affordability constraints. As a result, purchase demand remains at a three-decade low.”