In the latest RISMedia webinar—“Top Real Estate Marketing Tools to Help You Sell More Homes”—panelists Riezl Baker, an award-winning luxury REALTOR® at Luxury Lake Oconee Real Estate Group; Sam Neumann, a Denver REALTOR® with Keller Williams Integrity Real Estate; and Stephanie Alfonso, the senior director of Sales Enablement and Field Education at Elm Street Technology, discuss their tactics for marketing and the tools and tricks they implement to help continue to grow their business amidst changing times in the market.

The webinar was sponsored by Elm Street Technology and moderated by Creig Northrop, CEO and founder of Northrop Realty.

Key takeaways:

Panelists offered some top tips for how real estate agents and professionals can market effectively, despite market challenges:

Which platforms to expand to, like YouTube, and how to effectively implement those platforms.

Making yourself known in your community through involvement and becoming a local expert.

Investing in automation and hiring others to delegate tasks to allow you to focus on your strengths.

Being consistent and authentic in all your marketing efforts.

Here’s what our esteemed panelists had to say:

“Now is the time for everyone to really lean into branding yourself as that community expert with hyperlocal content. How are people going to connect with you as a person, and how are they going to connect with the area and community that you do business with? You need to connect with local businesses and more. It’s truly getting back to basics that we are in a relationship building business.” – Stephanie Alfonso , senior director of Sales Enablement and Field Education at Elm Street Technology

“Sometimes it is tempting for REALTORS® to embellish or exaggerate about properties that they represent or their qualifications because it’s a competitive world. That might generate you leads in the short term, but it’s very short lived because usually backfires in the form of dissatisfied clients, which could damage your reputation. Authenticity should be the founding principle of your marketing efforts. Clients want REALTORS® who provide accurate information and are transparent.” – Riezl Baker , REALTOR® at Luxury Lake Oconee Real Estate Group

“It’s all about searchable content. What do people want to know when they’re moving to town? I look at first and foremost what I would want to know because I’m trying to connect with my ideal client who is someone similar to me.” – Sam Neumann , a REALTOR® with Keller Williams Integrity Real Estate in Denver

“It’s the three C’s of closing a sale. You have to care first: you have to care about the clientele and you can’t be authentic if you don’t care. Two, you’ve got to be consistent. You can’t just try once, and you have to be consistent in your messaging. The last one is you have to be competent at what you’re doing with your brand. When you do choose to do videos and other things, find something that interests you first because you have to have energy and excitement. It has to be a topic that you have passion for.” –Creig Northrop , CEO and founder of Northrop Realty

For more information on how you can thrive in a low-inventory market and increase listings despite limited supply, check out the full webinar here.

To view more webinars from RISMedia, subscribe to our YouTube channel.