Howard Hanna Real Estate Services has announced the appointment of Cindy Ariosa as the vice president of strategic development. With more than 30 years of experience as a licensed real estate agent, Ariosa brings a wealth of real estate knowledge, leadership and expertise to her new role, the company stated. She has served in various high-profile positions throughout her career, and her remarkable contributions have earned her recognition and respect within the real estate community.



For the past 23 years, Ariosa served as the senior vice president and regional manager for Long & Foster, overseeing the Baltimore, Western Maryland and Eastern Shore regions, where she oversaw 40 offices. Her dynamic leadership and dedication have played a pivotal role in the growth and success of these regions, and she has consistently been a driving force behind the achievements of her teams, Howard Hanna stated.



“We are excited to welcome Cindy Ariosa to the Howard Hanna team,” said Howard “Hoby” Hanna IV, CEO, HHRES. “Cindy’s extensive experience, leadership and dedication to the real estate agent, consumer and industry make her the ideal candidate for this role. We look forward to working with her and leveraging her expertise to drive Howard Hanna’s strategic development forward throughout the Mid-Atlantic.”



Additionally, Ariosa currently serves as the chairman of the board of Bright MLS, one of the largest Multiple Listing Services (MLS) in the country. Her involvement with Bright MLS further highlights her dedication to enhancing the real estate industry and contributing to its growth and advancement, the company stated.



Throughout her career, Ariosa has been the recipient of numerous awards, including a RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker and more. She has been recognized as a three-time recipient of The Daily Record’s Most Influential Marylanders, a testament to her significant impact on the local real estate landscape.



“I joined a family-owned company because I believe in their values, tradition and legacy,” said Ariosa. “The Hanna family’s commitment to their agents, the communities they serve and the level of service they are able to bring to the consumer is a testimony to their growth and expansion.”



