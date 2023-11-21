RISMedia is excited to announce that First Weber, Inc. CEO Shawna Alt will be heading up an industry-leading panel of real estate experts at the company’s 2024 Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year virtual event on Thurs., Jan. 11, 2024.

Click here to register!

Alt’s panel, “Communicating Your Value Proposition,” will cover how the importance of value proposition has taken on new meaning in today’s commission-lawsuit climate. Savvy real estate professionals know that, no matter how the lawsuits shake out, effectively communicating your value proposition to buyers—as well as sellers—will have a direct impact on your earnings. In this session, panelists will unpack how to increase and promote your value to today’s real estate consumers.

Alt says buyer agents have as much importance today as ever before.

“In Wisconsin, buyer agency has been a common practice for almost 30 years,” she notes. “Anyone can go online or drive around neighborhoods to identify properties. A buyer’s agent professionally provides the buyer with negotiation strategies and pricing information while guiding them through a very complicated process.”

Don’t miss this year’s impressive lineup of real estate leaders, Power Brokers, industry experts, top agents and premier coaches, who will offer valuable insights to overcome challenges and seize opportunities in the evolving market. This event will equip you with strategies to excel in today’s dynamic real estate market right from the start. Embrace change and win with Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year 2024.

Click here to register!