Seeing their fourth week of declines, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 7.29% this week, down from last week’s dip to 7.44%, according to the latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®) from Freddie Mac released Wednesday, Nov. 22. This week’s results include an adjustment for the observance of Thanksgiving.

This week’s numbers:

The 30-year FRM averaged 7.29% as of November 22, 2023, down from last week when it averaged 7.44%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.58%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 6.67%, down from last week when it averaged 6.76%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.9%.

What the experts are saying:



“Mortgage rates continued to decrease heading into the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “In recent weeks, rates have dropped by half a percent, but potential homebuyers continue to hold out for lower rates and more inventory. This dynamic is reflected in the latest data showing that existing home sales have fallen to a thirteen-year low.”