RISMedia is excited to announce that Ken Baris, CEO of Jordan Baris Real Estate, will be heading up an industry-leading panel of real estate experts at the 2024 Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year, the company’s fourth-annual all-virtual conference to be broadcast live on Jan. 11, 2024.

Baris’s panel, “Lead Gen: What’s Working, What’s Not,” will cover:

From online portals to door knocking, brokers and agents in this session share the lead-generation activities that are yielding the best ROI, and which it may be time to say goodbye to.

Baris says that changing and growing your lead generation is essential for generating a successful and sustainable real estate business.

“The real estate market is rarely in balance with an equal number of sellers and buyers. Currently, we are in a sellers market with record low inventory, rising interest rates and a premium on the value of listings. Generating leads that are the most valuable depends on the market balance. We will be discussing and providing practical and implementable ways to generate leads in a very cost effective manner to drive business now or in any market.”

Don’t miss this year’s impressive lineup of real estate leaders, Power Brokers, industry experts, top agents and premier coaches, who will offer valuable insights to overcome challenges and seize opportunities in the evolving market. This event will equip you with strategies to excel in today’s dynamic real estate market right from the start. Embrace change and win with Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year 2024!

