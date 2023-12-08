Bright MLS has announced that its digital campaign, “Open Housing Marketplace,” featuring an original digital short, “A Place to Call Home,” has been named a finalist in two categories, Responsible Technology and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion of the 3rd Annual Anthem Awards, a special focus of the Webby Awards that honors purpose and mission-driven work from around the world.

The 3rd Anthem Awards have received over 2,000 entries from more than 30 countries worldwide; winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, a release noted.

Bright MLS explains its entry in the competition originated from a comprehensive campaign developed and executed in 2023 that highlights the importance of open and equitable access to housing for all Americans. The campaign highlights the critical need for all home shoppers—regardless of where they live, who they know, their race, religion, sexual orientation or any other factor—to have access to all available options and information. Working with homebuyers and sellers and several agents, several video shorts were developed and created that highlight the critical role the open marketplace plays.

“To be selected alongside brands and organizations such as the World Wildlife Fund and the Elton John Aids Foundation is incredibly exciting and humbling for Bright,” said Amit Kulkarni, chief marketing officer. “Our campaign was designed to highlight how the open, clear and competitive housing market has a broader impact on fair housing policies, and plays a important role in shaping equitable communities across the country. We thank the Anthem Awards for selecting Bright MLS as finalist, but more importantly, we are thrilled that our campaign and its message that is important to millions of Americans has been chosen to be highlighted along with many other deserving organizations’ entries.”

“Since launching the Anthem Awards launch in 2021, we’ve seen incredible change and growth in the impact sector,” said Anthem Awards General Manager, Patricia McLoughlin. “The work that we have received in the 3rd Annual Anthem Anthem Awards is game-changing. From innovative projects fighting climate change to impactful calls for equal rights across the globe and best-in-class CSR and ESG efforts- the Anthem Community is a bright light in our uncertain world.”

Members of the public can also vote for Anthem Community Voice Award in each category and selecting their choice by Thursday, December 21st.

Winners for the 3rd Annual Anthem Awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 30th, 2024. Finalists can be celebrated online from December 5th to December 21st at Celebrate.Anthemawards.com.

For more information, visit https://www.brightmls.com/home.