RISMedia is excited to announce that Drayton Saunders, president of Michael Saunders & Company, will be heading up an industry-leading panel of real estate experts at the 2024 Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year, the company’s fourth-annual all-virtual conference to be broadcast live on Jan. 11, 2024.

Click here to register!

Saunders’ panel, “The 5 Best Paths to Success in 2024,” will cover key strategies for ensuring agent success in the first quarter, no matter what market obstacles may stand in the way.

Saunders says that 2024 will continue to be an ever-changing market that brokers and agents will have to stay ahead of the curve and prepare for.

“Lower interest rates and increased inventory will be consistent factors that shape the 2024 real estate landscape. Buyers and sellers will have to navigate a more nuanced market where local trends trump national headlines.”

Don’t miss this year’s impressive lineup of real estate leaders, Power Brokers, industry experts, top agents and premier coaches, who will offer valuable insights to overcome challenges and seize opportunities in the evolving market. This event will equip you with strategies to excel in today’s dynamic real estate market right from the start. Embrace change and win with Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year 2024!

Click here to register!